OpenAI's o3-mini is here and available to all users

OpenAI's latest machine learning mode has arrived. On Friday, the company released o3-mini and it's available to try now. What's more, for the first time OpenAI is making one of its "reasoning" models available to free users of ChatGPT. If you want to try it yourself, select the "Reason" button under the message composer to get started.

According to OpenAI, o3-mini is faster and more accurate than its predecessor, o1-mini. In A/B testing, the company found o3-mini was 24 percent faster than o1 at delivering a response. Moreover, set to its "medium" reasoning effort, the new model can come close to the performance of the more expensive o1 system in some math, coding and science benchmarks. Like OpenAI's other reasoning models, o3-mini will show you how it arrived at an answer instead of simply responding to a prompt. Notably, the model works with ChatGPT Search out of box, enabling it to comb the web for the latest information and useful links. OpenAI says it's working on integrating search across all of its reasoning models.

"The release of OpenAI o3-mini marks another step in OpenAI's mission to push the boundaries of cost-effective intelligence. By optimizing reasoning for STEM domains while keeping costs low, we're making high-quality AI even more accessible," OpenAI said. "This model continues our track record of driving down the cost of intelligence — reducing per-token pricing by 95% since launching GPT-4 — while maintaining top-tier reasoning capabilities. As AI adoption expands, we remain committed to leading at the frontier, building models that balance intelligence, efficiency, and safety at scale."

With today's announcement, o3-mini will replace o1-mini in the model picker. Additionally, OpenAI is tripling the rate limit for Plus and Team ChatGPT users from 50 messages per day with o1-mini to 150 messages per day for o3-mini. OpenAI's recently launched $200 per month Pro tier offers unlimited access to the new system.

When OpenAI first previewed o3 and o3-mini at the end of last year, CEO Sam Altman said the latter would arrive "around the end of January." Altman gave a more concrete timeline on January 17 when he wrote on X that OpenAI was "planning to ship in a couple of weeks."

Now that it's here, it's safe to say o3-mini arrives with a sense of urgency. On January 20, the same day Altman was attending Donald Trump's inauguration, China's DeepSeek quietly released its R1 chain-of-thought model. By January 27, the company's chatbot surpassed ChatGPT as the most-download free app on the US App Store after going viral. The overnight success of DeepSeek wiped $1 trillion of stock market value, and almost certainly left OpenAI blindsided.

In the aftermath of last week, OpenAI said it was working with Microsoft to identify two accounts the company claims may have distilled its models. Distillation is the process of transferring the knowledge of an advanced AI system to a smaller, more efficient one. Distillation is not a controversial practice. DeepSeek has used distillation on its own R1 model to train its smaller algorithms; in fact, OpenAI's terms of service allow for distillation as long users don't train competing models on the outputs of the company's AI.

OpenAI did not explicitly name DeepSeek. "We know [China]-based companies — and others — are constantly trying to distill the models of leading US AI companies," an OpenAI spokesperson told The Guardian recently. However, David Sacks, President Trump's AI advisor, was more direct, claiming there was "substantial evidence" that DeepSeek had "distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI's models."