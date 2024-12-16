ChatGPT Search is now available to everyone

If you've been waiting patiently to try ChatGPT Search, you won't have to wait much longer. After rolling out to paid subscribers this fall, OpenAI announced Monday it's making the tool available to everyone, no Plus or Pro membership necessary.

At that point, all you need before you can start using ChatGPT Search is an OpenAI account. Once you're logged in, and if your query calls for it, ChatGPT will automatically search the web for the latest information to answer your question. You can also force it to search the web, thanks to a handy new icon located right in the prompt bar. OpenAI has also added the option to make ChatGPT Search your browser's default search engine.

At the same time, OpenAI is integrating ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode together. As you might have guessed, the former allows ChatGPT's audio persona to search the web for answers to your questions and answer them in a natural, conversational way. For example, say you're traveling to a different city for vacation. You could ask ChatGPT what the weather will be like once you arrive, with the Search functionality built-in, the chatbot can answer that question with the most up-to-date information.

To facilitate this functionality, OpenAI says it has partnered with leading news and data providers. As a result, you'll also see widgets for stocks, sports scores, the weather and more. Basically, ChatGPT Search is becoming a full-fledged Google competitor before our eyes.

OpenAI announced the expanded availability during its most recent "12 Days of OpenAI" livestream. In previous live streams, the company announced the general availability of Sora and ChatGPT Pro, a new $200 subscription for its chatbot. With four more days to go, it's hard to see the company topping that announcement, but at this point, OpenAI likely has a surprise or two up its sleeve.

Correction 12/1 7/2024: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated OpenAI would roll out ChatGPT Search "over the coming months." The tool is now available to all logged-in users. We regret the error.