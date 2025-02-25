OpenAI expands Deep Research to all paying ChatGPT users

When OpenAI announced Deep Research at start of February, the company promised to bring the tool to Plus users "in about a month," and now it's doing exactly that. Starting today, the feature, which you can use to prompt ChatGPT to create in-depth reports on nearly any subject, is rolling out to Plus, Team, Edu and Enterprise users. Previously, you needed a $200 per month Pro plan to try out Deep Research.

For the time being, Plus users will get 10 Deep Research queries per month included with their plan. For Pro subscribers, OpenAI is increasing the monthly limit to 120, up from 100 previously. Additionally, the company has made a couple of improvements to how the tool works. ChatGPT will now embed images alongside citations to provide "richer insights." The system also has a better understanding of file types, which should translate to better document analysis.

OpenAI

If you want to give the new feature a try, write a prompt as you normally would but then tap the Deep Research icon before sending your request through to OpenAI. Depending on the complexity of question, it can take ChatGPT anywhere between five and 30 minutes to compile an answer. OpenAI has said Deep Research is currently "very compute intensive," so it be a while before Free users get to try the capability out for themselves.