Otter.ai's Meeting Agent can schedule calls and write emails for you

The next time you join a video call, Otter.ai is hoping its new AI tool will help make things run smoother. On Tuesday, the company introduced the Otter Meeting Agent. It's part of a suite of three new AI helpers designed to assist a variety of different users. The first of those, the voice-activated Meeting Agent, can schedule follow-up calls and draft emails for you. It can also answer questions based on information it finds in your company's meeting database.

"This agent goes beyond simple transcription and empowers users to interact with AI meeting data in real-time to increase productivity," explains Otter.ai. The two other agents the company is releasing today can provide real-time coaching to sales agents during customer calls and live demos to potential customers. Otter.ai says it plans to release more "vertical" agents in the future. They will be designed to assist marketing, recruiting and other job functions.

In the meantime, Otter.ai has begun rolling out the Meeting Agent to all users. As of today, it works with Zoom exclusively, with support for Microsoft Teams and Google Meet arriving in the coming weeks. If you don't have access right away, it may take a few days before the company rolls out the agent to you.