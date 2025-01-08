Sam Altman's sister is suing the OpenAI CEO alleging sexual abuse

Annie Altman, the sister of OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman, has sued her brother accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. In a complaint filed this week with a Missouri federal court, Annie Altman alleges her older brother committed "numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery" from 1997 to 2006, with the abuse starting when she was only three years old.

In a joint statement he made alongside his mother and two younger brothers, Sam Altman said "all of [Annie's] claims are utterly untrue." The Altmans say they've tried to support Annie in "many ways" over the years, including by offering direct financial assistance.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

"Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, especially Sam. We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal actions against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this," the statement reads. "... This situation causes immense pain to our entire family."

Over the past few years, Annie Altman has made similar allegations online. "I'm not four years old with a 13 year old 'brother' climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore," she wrote in a X post from March 2023.

As part of her lawsuit, Altman seeks a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000. Per The New York Times, $75,000 is the minimum required for a federal lawsuit of this type. Her lawyer told The Times she is also seeking punitive damages based on her brother's net worth, which could become public knowledge as part of the case's discovery process.