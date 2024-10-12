The fluffiest robot of CES 2021 is back thanks to Casio

If you watched that Star Trek episode about the tribbles and thought, I need one of those in my life (minus the rapid reproduction problem), Casio’s got just the thing for you. The company is now taking pre-orders in Japan for Moflin, the adorable robotic plushie with AI “emotional capabilities” that debuted during CES 2021. Moflin, developed in a partnership with the Japanese startup Vanguard Industries, is meant to work like an emotional support pet — snuggling is its specialty, and the creators say each robot has its own distinct personality, can shift moods depending on the situation and will form attachments to people over time.

It’s available in gray and blonde for a hefty ￥59,400 (roughly $400), and is expected to ship on November 7. There’s no word on a release outside of Japan.

Moflin doesn’t just respond to cuddles. You’re supposed to talk to it, too, and it’ll react with movements and cute sounds. These interactions will help shape its character. “Moflin has the ability to learn and its personality will develop based on how it is treated,” said Vanguard founder Masahiko Yamanaka in a promotional video. It’s Bluetooth capable so it can connect with an app, and charges in a little nest so as to avoid breaking the illusion of it being a real pet. When it’s charging, it’ll just go to sleep. The fur is removable for when you need to wash it, though.

Vanguard ran successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns for Moflin in 2020 but only started shipping the robots to backers in late 2023. Casio is now handling the manufacturing and distribution.