Moflin is a modern pet for a modern age though, and as such doesn’t break the parental spell by expecting you to unceremoniously plug it into the wall to charge. Instead, it comes with an egg-shaped wireless charging “nest” and will even twitch and murmur as it rests and revitalizes. There is a mic on board so it can hear and respond to you, along with Bluetooth for app communication (no details on what this will include yet). Though you’ll still want to wash its removable fur (available in brown or silver) from time to time, and the batteries are replaceable, so be prepared to do that while its owner (it’s aimed at kids and adults alike) isn’t looking.

For obvious reasons, we weren’t able to get to know Moflin personally, maybe next year. But if you find yourself wanting one, you can still pledge via the Kickstarter for around $400 (cute comes at a price, but we’ve all had a rough year, right?). With delivery estimated to be around summer this year. Just enough time to train your new pal up for next winter.