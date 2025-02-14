The Guardian is the latest news organization to partner with OpenAI

The Guardian Media Group, owner of The Guardian and The Observer newspapers, is partnering with OpenAI. The deal will see reporting from The Guardian appear as a news source within ChatGPT, alongside article extracts and short summaries. In return, OpenAI will provide the Guardian Media Group with access to ChatGPT Enterprise, which the company says it will use to develop new products, features and tools.

"This new partnership with OpenAI reflects the intellectual property rights and value associated with our award-winning journalism, expanding our reach and impact to new audiences and innovative platform services," said Keith Underwood, chief financial and operating officer of the Guardian Media Group.

The Guardian Media Group joins a growing list of news publishers that are now working with OpenAI after an initial period of uncertainty over the company and its business model. What started as a trickle with The Associated Press in 2023 has since become a flood, with many of the English-speaking world's leading publishers inking deals with the AI startup.

In some ways, The Guardian has been more proactive than others. In 2023, the newspaper publish an article detailing its approach to generative AI. A year later, it announced a partnership with ProRata, a company that built a platform that allows AI platforms to attribute search results and share revenue with content owners. Today's announcement also comes after a major coalition of publishers, including The Guardian, announced a lawsuit against Cohere, a Canadian startup they allege improperly used more than 4,000 copyrighted works to train its AI models.