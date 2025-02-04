WhatsApp brings image and voice inputs to its ChatGPT integration

The tech sector's ongoing effort to force-feed generative AI features into widely used services continues with updates to WhatsApp's ChatGPT integration . There are now more ways to interact with the chatbot in the app. To use it there, you have to add 1 (800) CHAT-GPT — or 1 (800) 242-8478 — to your contacts.

WhatsApp says users around the world can now upload images to the chatbot, just like they can when using ChatGPT directly. You can also send a voice message to talk to ChatGPT, which will respond using text. In addition, starting today, WhatsApp users can link to their free, Plus or Pro ChatGPT plan to get more usage out of the service in Meta's app.