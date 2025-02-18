xAI launches Grok 3 AI, claiming it is capable of 'human reasoning'

xAI has launched its Grok 3 models during a livestream with Elon Musk, who said they were "an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2." The Grok 3 mini model can answer questions quickly, but it's not as accurate as the other models in the family. Meanwhile, the Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini Reasoning models are capable of mimicking human-like reasoning when it comes to analyzing information the user needs.

Other examples of AI models capable of reasoning tasks are DeepSeek's R1 and OpenAI's o3-mini. According to TechCrunch, xAI claimed during the event that Grok 3 Reasoning performed better than the best version of o3-mini on several benchmarks. Grok 3's features will initially be available to subscribers paying for X's Premium+ tier, which now costs $40 a month in the US. (X raised the Premium+ tier's pricing from $16 to $22 in December — now, less than two months later, it's almost twice as expensive.) They will also be available through an upcoming separate subscription option for the standalone Grok app and Grok on the web. Based on leaked information, the subscription option will be called SuperGrok and will cost $30 a month.

With the Grok 3 models enabled, users will be able to ask the chatbot to "Think" if they want to tap its reasoning capabilities for mathematics, science and programming questions. For even more complex queries, they can use the "Big Brain" function that requires additional computing. The models' reasoning capabilities power a new Grok feature called DeepSearch, which xAI describes as the "next generation search engine." DeepSearch will scan the internet and X, formerly Twitter, to conjure a brief summary for research inquiries.

In addition to launching the Grok 3 models, xAI also revealed during the event that the Grok app will get a "voice mode" within a week, giving it synthesized voices to converse with users. Grok 2, the company's older models, will be open sourced in the coming months.