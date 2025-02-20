xAI's Grok 3 is available for free to everyone 'for a short time'

You can now access xAI's most advanced large language model, Grok 3, even if you don't pay for a subscription on X. Grok 3 is available for free "for a short time," according to xAI founder Elon Musk, though the company didn't say until what "short time" means exactly. When you go to Grok on X or the web, and when you launch the standalone app, you'll now see new "Think" and "DeepSearch" options that are only available with xAI's latest LLM family. Just make sure you're using Grok 3 instead of Grok 2 in the chatbot interface's drop-drown menu. If you're paying for X Premium+, which now costs $40 a month, or the chatbot's standalone $30-per-month SuperGrok plan, you'll get "increased access" to Grok 3's features, as well as early access to advanced features like Voice Mode.

For a short time, Grok 3 is available for free to all! https://t.co/r5iLXi2pBm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

The company launched its Grok 3 model family a couple of days ago during a livestream, wherein Musk described it as "an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2." Some of the models in the family are capable of "human-like reasoning," which you can trigger when you choose the "Think" option. They're best used for more complex queries, like those with mathematics, science and programming questions. Meanwhile, xAI described DeepSearch as the "next generation search engine" that can generate summaries for research inquiries.

I asked the free version of Grok 3 how it differs from the paid option. The chatbot replied that "free interactions might hit server limits if too many people pile in at once" and that paid users get priority. Paid users get access to "Big Brain" mode, which can answer tough math, science or coding problems that need extra processing power, and there's no limit to the number of images SuperGrok subscribers can generate.