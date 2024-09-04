Zillow enhanced its AI search feature, so now you can sadly stare at even more overpriced homes

The American dream used to involve purchasing a home. As huge corporations buy up residential stock and wages lay stagnant, the new American dream is to scroll through Zillow and salivate at what could have been, if only we had been born into one of those families with money. To that end, Zillow just upped its AI game to make it easier to find a dream home that you’ll never be able to afford.

The popular real estate marketplace integrated some AI tools into its search feature last year, but it just released a fairly substantial software update that brings in more options. Users can now use natural language to find homes or rentals based on commute times or how far they are from schools or other points of interest.

Before conversational AI, people would have to use filters to come up with a list of appropriate domiciles. Now, you can just write “homes 20 min drive from Red Hook” and get some good listings. This should also be useful for areas with popular destinations. For instance, you could write “homes near Mall of America” instead of combing through every Minneapolis-adjacent listing.

Zillow

Today’s update also lets the AI algorithm search by cost, so you can add preferred pricing into the query. The AI-enhanced search already included the option to look for homes by ideal layout, location, style and condition. It's the money and commute stuff that's new.

As with all things AI, Zillow’s tool is still a work in progress. It’ll be training itself as it's being used so as to “better respond to search queries that use natural, human-like sentences.” You should also be on the lookout for hallucinations. If it seems too good to be true, it likely is. In any event, the update’s rolling out now to the iOS and Android apps, with website support coming soon.

The platform has never been shy about incorporating tech into its feature set. It introduced 3D virtual home tours a few years back. More recently, the company integrated with FaceTime’s SharePlay feature to allow for cooperative browsing.