Apple AirPods Max headphones drop to their lowest price so far at Amazon

Late last year Apple debuted its high-end AirPods Max headphones with balanced sound, excellent noise cancellation and solid battery life. Even without support for lossless audio, they've recently improved with the addition of spatial audio tracks from Apple Music and right now they're available from Amazon for the lowest price we've seen since launch.

The Silver and Sky Blue colors of the AirPods Max are currently listed for $499, $50 less than their usual retail price. If you're looking for the best wireless audio experience available while using Apple services and devices, the H1 chip inside that powers seamless pairing and hands-free Siri makes these a strong option. The next version of iOS / tvOS will make their spatial audio capabilities more useful, which could help the next time we make a list of the best headphones available.

