'Alan Wake II' delayed by 10 days, will arrive on October 27th

The busy fall calendar of game releases remains in flux. Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games have pushed back the release date by 10 days to October 27th, and it seems the decision isn't specifically to do with giving the studio more time to polish the game. "October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games," on the Alan Wake Twitter (ugh, X) account reads.
Not only does that give Alan Wake II a bit more distance from some of the other major new games dropping around that time, it brings the survival horror title a bit closer to Halloween. In the meantime, you won't have to wait much longer to find out more about the game, which will be featured at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event next Tuesday. "We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week," the tweet states. "Thanks for your patience!"
An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27.— Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023
October is an especially packed month for games. Alan Wake 2 is no longer arriving in the same week as and , but now it's arriving just a few days after and a game that's in a similar wheelhouse in the form of .
There are many other notable games scheduled to land that month, including , , Lords of the Fallen and . Earlier this week, Ubisoft sought to carve out a small window for itself by bringing the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date , while Batman: Arkham Trilogy will on October 13th. Phew. I hope you're already practicing your finger stretches ahead of that glut of games.