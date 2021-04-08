'Alex Kidd in Miracle World' remake arrives on June 24th

Sega, Merge Games and Jankenteam have announced a release date for their remake of the classic Master System platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World. It's coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (on the Steam and Epic stores) and Nintendo Switch on June 24th and it'll cost $20.

It seems Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will offer more than just a slick, updated art style. There'll be new levels and modes (including a boss rush), along with "more fluid controls" and a remastered soundtrack with fresh music. If you catch the nostalgia bug while playing and yearn for the original version of the game, good news! You'll be able to switch between high-definition graphics and a classic eight-bit style whenever you like.

The latest trailer makes the game look like a faithful update — thankfully, it hangs on to the 1986 original's rock-paper-scissors sections. Playing Alex Kidd in Miracle World is one of my earliest gaming memories, so I'm looking forward to checking this out in a couple of months.