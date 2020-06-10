Sega classic 'Alex Kidd' is coming to modern consoles and PCs

It’s been easy to revisit early Super Mario games, but what if you were one of those rebels who had a Sega Master System and played Alex Kidd instead? Don’t worry, there’s a nostalgia trip in store for you as well. Jankenteam and Merge Games have unveiled Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a revival and expansion of the 1986 classic coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This is considerably more ambitious than the straighforward, years-old Wii release. There are modernized graphics, new levels and modes (such as a boss rush) and more story elements.

The developers also promise tweaks to combat, movement and boss fights in the updated version, although you can stick to a Classic Mode with familiar mechanics if you’d rather not mess with Sega’s original formula.