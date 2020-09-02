AlphaBay dark web moderator sentenced to 11 years in prison

Bryan Connor Herrell, a 26-year-old man from Colorado who served as a moderator for AlphaBay, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. His is the latest AlphaBay-related case to come to a close after authorities seized what was once the dark web’s biggest marketplace for guns, drugs and stolen identities and financial data back in 2017. According to the Department of Justice, Herrell settled over 20,000 disputes between vendors and purchasers for the marketplace. He also kept an eye out for scams and monitored users’ attempts to defraud each other.
The DOJ says Herrell was paid in Bitcoin for his services and operated under the pseudonyms “Penissmith” and “Botah,” but the steps he took to preserve his anonymity weren’t enough to protect him. When the Royal Thai Police, the FBI and the DEA executed an arrest warrant for alleged AlphaBay founder Alexandre Cazes at his residence in Bangkok, they found an unencrypted laptop with files identifying people associated with the marketplace.