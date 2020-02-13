Ohio man charged for laundering $300 million through Bitcoin 'mixer'

It's not clear what level of punishment authorities want if Harmon is found guilty. However, the charges of money laundering conspiracy, running an unlicensed money transmitting business and sending money without a DC license could add up to a significant amount of time behind bars. A charge for an unlicensed money transmitting business carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison by itself.

The charge is a win for feds who want to show they can take down all the infrastructure for a darknet criminal marketplace, not just the main organization. It's also a symbolic blow given the sheer scale of the claimed operations. At the same time, we wouldn't count on this being a deterrent. If true, Harmon was running a large operation relatively openly -- smaller or stealthier outlets might be harder to take down.