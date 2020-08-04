'The Alto Collection' bundles two mobile classics for PC and console

If you read Engadget often, you'll know that we're big fans of Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey. The relaxing games -- which are predominantly about snowboarding, though the second title features sandboarding too -- were instant hits on mobile thanks to their beautiful art style and simple one-touch control scheme. Now, Team Alto is preparing to launch both as The Alto Collection on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store. Alto's Adventure was released on Windows 10 in July 2016. But Alto's Odyssey has never been available on PC, and it's been impossible to play either title on consoles until now.

The dual-game pack will hit the Epic Games Store, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 13th for $9.99. "It will soon follow on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch," the team promised in a press release today. And, if you're happy to use Epic's divisive storefront, the game will be free to download until August 20th. It's not clear if the developer collective, which includes artist Harry Nesbitt and the Toronto-based studio Snowman, has made any drastic changes to the gameplay or upgrades that you earn after each procedurally-generated run. Regardless, it's sure to look great on a big screen, as this quick trailer demonstrates: