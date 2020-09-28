Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon offers $100 off Fire TV Recast and certain TVs for Prime members

It's the start of its early Prime Day deals.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
29m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Fire TV recast on sale as part of early prime day deals
Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon just announced that its 48-hour Prime Day event will happen on October 13th, but it has already kicked off the sale-a-palooza with some “early Prime Day” deals. Today for Prime members, it’s offering the Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR starting at $130, or $100 off the regular price. You can also get several Fire TV Edition TVs for $100 off, including a 43-inch Toshiba 1080p model for $180 and Insignia 50-inch 4K set for $250.

Buy the 500GB Fire TV Recast at Amazon - $130

Buy the 1TB Fire TV Recast at Amazon - $180

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR aimed at cord cutters, as it connects to an antenna and has no cable TV tuner. If you’re mostly into streaming but want live sports, local news, etc., it’ll let you get most major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS.

It can help you find the best spot in your house to connect your antenna, then let you watch and record shows on a Fire TV, Echo Show or on the go with a compatible mobile device — all for free, of course. You can record two shows at once, and the 500GB Recast supports 75 hours of recording, while the 1TB allows for up to 150 hours. If you have a compatible Alexa device, you can use voice commands to search shows, operate the channel guide and manage recorded programs.

If it’s a cheap TV you’re after, Amazon has a couple of its Fire TV Edition models on sale, too. For just $180,Toshiba’s 43-inch 1080p Smart TV can handle cable, over-the-air TV and streaming channels all in one app and comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote. Meanwhile, the $250 Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition Smart 4K set offers similar features but bumps the resolution to 4K HDR10.

Buy the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition 1080p TV at Amazon - $180

Buy the 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV at Amazon - $250

All these deals require a Prime subscription, and of course Amazon’s aim with Prime Day is to sign up new members. Stay tuned, as you can expect to see more deals leading up to the main sale on October 13th.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Amazon, Fire TV Recast, DVR, cord cutters, Fire TV Edition, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

View
NASA wants ideas for keeping Moon missions powered in the dark

NASA wants ideas for keeping Moon missions powered in the dark

View
Apple Watch Series 3 owners deal with random reboots in watchOS 7

Apple Watch Series 3 owners deal with random reboots in watchOS 7

View
Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

View
SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr