Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event kicks off October 13

As with so many other events over the past six months, the fate of Amazon Prime Day has seemed unclear. Amazon usually holds the shopping event during the summer, but the season came and went and Prime Day didn’t happen. Reports then surfaced of Amazon’s decision to push Prime Day back due in part to the strain that the pandemic placed on its warehouses — customers started to rely heavily on online shopping for essential goods as quarantine orders forced many to stay away from brick-and-mortar stores.

But Amazon is apparently now confident enough in its infrastructure that it’s encouraging the usual flurry of Prime Day orders. Based on this year’s sale dates, it also appears that Amazon wants to position the shopping event as a sort of kick-off to the holiday shopping season.

Yes, we know it's October, but it’s not too early to think about the gifts you need to buy for the holidays. Concerns about shipping delays may persist as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday due to online shopping being many people’s primary way of buying not only gifts but, well, everything.

