Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

It's a small, but noticeable discount.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Apple
Billy Steele/Engadget

Apple’s AirPods Pro have been available on Amazon for $235 for the longest time, less than a month after it launched for $249 late last year. Now, Amazon is running a checkout promo for the true wireless earphone model that brings its price down to $228 — not a huge discount by any means, but still the lowest price the device has ever been on the retailer.

The AirPods Pro’s touch controls and design might not be for everyone, but it still offers noticeably better sound quality than its predecessors. We even called the model Apple’s best true wireless earbuds to date in our review.

To be clear, you’ll still see AirPod Pro’s $235 pricing on its Amazon product page: The discount will be automatically applied at checkout and marked as “Extra Savings” when you place your order. Based on the promo details linked on the product page, the promotional offer is “valid for a limited time only,” though it’s unfortunately unclear how long the discount will be available.

Buy AirPods Pro on Amazon - $228

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Amazon, Apple, AirPods Pro, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
