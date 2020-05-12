AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

Apple’s AirPods Pro have been available on Amazon for $235 for the longest time, less than a month after it launched for $249 late last year. Now, Amazon is running a checkout promo for the true wireless earphone model that brings its price down to $228 — not a huge discount by any means, but still the lowest price the device has ever been on the retailer.

The AirPods Pro’s touch controls and design might not be for everyone, but it still offers noticeably better sound quality than its predecessors. We even called the model Apple’s best true wireless earbuds to date in our review.