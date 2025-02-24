Amazon Alexa+ event liveblog: New AI services and more

Amazon just unveiled Alexa+ at its New York City event. The AI-supercharged upgrade to Amazon's longstanding virtual assistant is designed to be more conversational and build on an improved persistent memory of your voice chats with it. The new system was shown off in a series of live demos from Amazon executives, starting with Panos Panay, the head of Amazon's Devices and Services division. Among some of the new "agentic" tricks from Alexa+: Real-time Uber and OpenTable restaurant reservations; voice-to-text transcriptions; more detailed TV, movie and music queries; and better overall personalization options.

Alexa+ will cost $19.99 per month, but it's free to Amazon Prime members. Early access to the upgraded service will start in March, with wider availability opening up in subsequent months.

Scroll down to see our coverage of the event as it unfolded, and stay tuned for updates and first impressions from the hands-on area.