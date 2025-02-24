Amazon Alexa+ event liveblog: New AI services and more

The upgraded AI assistant will be available free to Prime members soon.

By Cherlynn Low, Jeff Dunn, Sam Rutherford
Alexa+ is the next version of Amazon's AI assistant. Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Amazon just unveiled Alexa+ at its New York City event. The AI-supercharged upgrade to Amazon's longstanding virtual assistant is designed to be more conversational and build on an improved persistent memory of your voice chats with it. The new system was shown off in a series of live demos from Amazon executives, starting with Panos Panay, the head of Amazon's Devices and Services division. Among some of the new "agentic" tricks from Alexa+: Real-time Uber and OpenTable restaurant reservations; voice-to-text transcriptions; more detailed TV, movie and music queries; and better overall personalization options. 

Alexa+ will cost $19.99 per month, but it's free to Amazon Prime members. Early access to the upgraded service will start in March, with wider availability opening up in subsequent months. 

Scroll down to see our coverage of the event as it unfolded, and stay tuned for updates and first impressions from the hands-on area.

Live coverage is over
117 Updates
  • Cherlynn Low

    In the meantime, thank you again for joining us on our liveblog of Amazon's Alexa+ event today. We hope it was as scintillating for you as it was for us. Send us any questions about Alexa+, follow our social media accounts (via the handle @engadget) and tune in to the Engadget Podcast tomorrow morning at about 11am ET on our YouTube channel. We'll be diving deeper into Amazon's announcements from today.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Sorry for the long absence, but our team was quite quickly ushered into a demo area to check out the new Alexa+. In general, we didn't see a lot that was different from what was shown in the presentation. We watched as different Amazon executives ordered groceries via Alexa+ and Amazon Fresh, saw other execs book seats at restaurants and make reservations with professional repair services or send documents to family members. We're still making sense of today's announcements and will likely publish related coverage on our site later, so do check it out.

  • Sam Rutherford

    I still can't believe we didn't get some kind of new Echo, but I guess AI really does rule the world now.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Alexa+ will cost $19.99, but will be free for Prime subscribers.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Alexa+ will cost $19.99, but will be free for Prime subscribers.

  • Jeff Dunn

    We have one more video recapping what we've seen, but that seems to be all otherwise. So, no new devices then.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Panos Panay is back to wrap things up.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Panos Panay is back to wrap things up.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Early access to Alexa+ will start to roll out next month, and in waves over subsequent months. It'll work on "almost every" Alexa device Amazon has shipped.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Alexa+ is free to Prime members, but $20 per month for everyone else.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says "we're moving the world from chatbots to something entirely new." He says along with Alexa+ comes a new phone app and Alexa.com website.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Here's Panay again to wrap up.

  • Jeff Dunn

    I should note that we've had a few moments over the course of this where Alexa+ starts talking before the presenter is finished.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using voice controls with Alexa to create a list and order groceries.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using voice controls with Alexa to create a list and order groceries.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Rausch is now giving a look at future nuances for Alexa+. He uses Amazon Fresh to request various groceries and ingredients, and we see Rausch's cart update in real time.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Alexa using the Suno agent to create a love song about bodega cats.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Alexa using the Suno agent to create a love song about bodega cats.

  • Jeff Dunn

    He shows of an integration between Alexa+ and the app Suno that lets him create a romantic country song about his cat. (Yeah.)

  • Jeff Dunn

    Rausch says he believes the future will be full of AI agents, and that in a world full of AI, those agents should interact with each other.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Rausch says "a true agent does not require babysitting" in an open tab. So now we're moving onto a demo where he requests Alexa to find a professional that can fix a broken oven in his home. The assistant then pulls up a list of businesses that can help and makes sure to confirm the details of the resulting appointment. (How comfortable all of this is on an Alexa device that doesn't have a display is another question.)

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using the new Alexa+ Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using the new Alexa+ "Book it" command to confirm a purchase.

  • Jeff Dunn

    You can finalize plans like those by saying "Alexa, book it."

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using Alexa to order a car service and compare prices.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using Alexa to order a car service and compare prices.

  • Jeff Dunn

    He uses Alexa+ to draft up and schedule a text to notify his friend about that booking.

  • Jeff Dunn

    The next demo here has Rausch booking a reservation and a ride with Alexa+ by tapping into its OpenTable and Uber integrations.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Another look at a list of content partners that will work with Alexa+ at launch.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Another look at a list of content partners that will work with Alexa+ at launch.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Rausch notes how Alexa+ draws on "hundreds of specialized experts" for its knowledge. He says on day one, it'll work with "tens of thousands" of other partners. I see Uber, Sonos, Samsung, Xbox and a whole bunch of others on the screen.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using Alexa to set up a ticket alert for Red Sox vs Yankees tickets.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using Alexa to set up a ticket alert for Red Sox vs Yankees tickets.

  • Jeff Dunn

    How did that go again, Sam? (I kid.)

  • Jeff Dunn

    Again, the demo is really hammering home how you can interact with Alexa more conversationally that you would in the past. He gets some details about some of the Red Sox's signings in the offseason, asks to pull up tickets and then shows how Alexa can set up a ticket monitor and keep an eye out for cheaper seats for a specific game.

  • Cherlynn Low

    All this sports talk has seen our team get more lively and engaged than they have been at any other point of today's presentation lol.

  • Sam Rutherford

    As a Yankee fan, I would just like to point out that Rausch conveniently forgot to mention who played in the World Series last year.

  • Sam Rutherford
    A selection of content partners that work with Alexa.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    A selection of content partners that work with Alexa.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Rausch, who says he is a Red Sox fan, asks Alexa how many World Series titles the Red Sox have won this decade compared to the Yankees. (As a native Bostonian, I am having fun now.)

  • Jeff Dunn

    He's going through more of the technical details behind Alexa+. He shouts out Amazon Nova and Anthropic but calls it "model-agnostic."

  • Sam Rutherford
    Daniel Rausch, Amazon VP of Alexa and EchoSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Daniel Rausch, Amazon VP of Alexa and Echo

  • Jeff Dunn

    Daniel Rausch, VP of Alexa and Echo, is on stage now.

  • Jeff Dunn

    We see a video of kids basically using Alexa to create little fantastical stories, with the assistant requesting info and adapting on the fly.

  • Sam Rutherford
    New Explore and Stories features from AlexaSam Rutherford for Engadget

    New Explore and Stories features from Alexa

  • Jeff Dunn

    Segal is announcing Explore with Alexa and Stories with Alexa. They're designed to "inspire a kids' curiosity and creativity."

  • Jeff Dunn

    Segal is essentially showing off how Alexa can read a calendar, set reminders and quickly transition between different topics in natural language, based on information you've given it.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using Alexa to add events to your calendarSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using Alexa to add events to your calendar

  • Jeff Dunn

    Segal says you can now share "just about anything" with Alexa, from emails to PDFs to photos hand-written notecards. She asks Alexa if she can solar to her house based on a HOA document she's shared earlier. Alexa then responds that she can, recalling a few details from that doc (presumably) along the way.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Mara Segal, Director, AlexaSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Mara Segal, Director, Alexa

  • Sam Rutherford
    Using Alexa to help remember if someone has walked the dog recently.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using Alexa to help remember if someone has walked the dog recently.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Here's Mara Segal, Director of Alexa.

  • Jeff Dunn

    "Have you seen any packages around the house yesterday," Panay asks, and Alexa brings up corresponding clips of deliveries. It even notes what's in the packages, it sounded like?

  • Jeff Dunn

    Moving onto Ring integration, Panay is basically using Alexa to check his video feed outside of his house. He asks Alexa if "anyone has walked the dog in the last couple of days," and the assistant pulls up clips his camera recorded of people walking his husky.

  • Using natural language controls to jump from playing a song to the exact scene in the movie where it's being played.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Using natural language controls to jump from playing a song to the exact scene in the movie where it's being played.

  • Jeff Dunn

    That whole bit becomes a little less useful if you need Amazon Music and Prime Video to make it work, but it's neat.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Now he moves the song over the Fire TV set up on the stage. From there, he asks Alexa to "jump to the scene in the movie" and, after one hiccup, it starts up A Star is Born and plays the scene where that song is featured.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Panos Panay uses natural language to control where music is coming from.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Panos Panay uses natural language to control where music is coming from.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says how "there's no more Alexa speak" with Alexa+. You just talk as you would, and it'll do what you need. (Of course, we'll have to see about that ourselves.)

  • Jeff Dunn

    He asks Alexa to "move the music over to the right side of the room," and sure enough, the Echo speakers set up on the left side of our space here shut off.

  • Sam Rutherford
    A closer look at Alexa's new UI.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    A closer look at Alexa's new UI.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says the music experience with Alexa has improved dramatically. He asks Alexa about "that song Bradley Cooper sings with Lady Gaga as a duet," and Alexa correctly identifies it as "Shallow" and begins playing it through Amazon Music.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay is talking up how Alexa+ will make the assistant's various smart home integrations easier to handle.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Calling on Alexa+ brings up a little blue swirl at the bottom of the screen, which appears to change in subtle ways depending on what you're requesting. Panay says those are called "Alexacons."

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay is doing this whole demo on a large Echo Show display, by the way.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Alexa weighs in on the best pizza in NYC.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Alexa weighs in on the best pizza in NYC.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay asks for pizza recommendations nearby, and Alexa+ gives a few recommendations back. The idea is that you can engage with the assistant in a more natural manner, not having to make stilted, more siloed requests one at a time.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Alexa showing off her new personality.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Alexa showing off her new personality.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says Alexa+ has contextual awareness. It understands and remembers the conversation you're currently having.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says Alexa+ can understand tone and respond accordingly. He only said "Alexa" once during that last little bit, didn't need to say "Hey Alexa" each time.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay is chatting with Alexa+. He notes how he's giving a presentation, clearly trying to show how the updated assistant can comprehend and handle more complex conversations.

  • Sam Rutherford
    It's time for live demosSam Rutherford for Engadget

    It's time for live demos

  • Jeff Dunn

    Now it's live demo time. Panay admits he wasn't scared up until now. Everything coming up is "fully live."

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says Alexa+ will remember your favorite movies, find all your favorite smart devices and "learn the rhythm of your life."

  • Sam Rutherford
    Alexa+ is the next version of Amazon's AI assistant.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Alexa+ is the next version of Amazon's AI assistant.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says it's smarter, conversational, more useful and more personalized. (He keeps referring to Alexa as "she," which I'm trying not to do but forgive me if I slip up.)

  • Jeff Dunn

    It's called Alexa+.

  • Jeff Dunn

    After comparing the new Alexa to a symphony, we have a little reel showcasing the updated assistant. We hear her giving dinner ideas, completing calendar and smart home requests, and so on, all in a more natural conversational tone.

  • Cherlynn Low

    If only Amazon gave people time at the start of this event to mute their Alexa devices so they didn't all go off repeatedly during this video or event.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says an AI chatbot on its own doesn't get Amazon to their vision of Alexa. They need something that's easy to use and "can actually take action."

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay basically saying how it can still be frustrating to use Alexa today, but that generative AI will help rectify those existing pain points. Go on...

  • Jeff Dunn

    Now we've cut to a video of different people using Alexa in various ways. They're all delighted, of course.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says people use Alexa 20 percent more in 2024 than they did in 2023.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Panos Panay, Senior Vice President, Devices and ServicesSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Panos Panay, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay is asking us to think back to the first times we've used Alexa. Says it was "mind-blowing" for him. There's that classic Panos hyperbole.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Panay says "the re-architecture of all of Alexa has happened" and reiterates how proud he is of his team.

  • Panos alert!

  • Jeff Dunn

    Now we're moving onto Alexa. Jassy says the team has been working onto improvements for several months. With that said, here's Panos Panay.

  • Sam Rutherford

    I don't think I realized how deep Amazon was going to go down the AI rabbit hole this soon into the event. I can see why they didn't want to livestream this presentation themselves.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Jassy is broadly talking more about how Amazon needs to be building lots of generative AI applications and how they're improving their "AI building blocks" based on the feedback they've received so far.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Amazon's Rufus is designed to act like an informed sales person to help answers questions about products.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Amazon's Rufus is designed to act like an informed sales person to help answers questions about products.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Has anyone ever used the Rufus AI on Amazon? I hate it myself.

  • Jeff Dunn

    He's now talking up Rufus, their AI shopping assistant. He says tens of millions of people use it every month.

  • Sam Rutherford
    An example of AI already in use on Amazon.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    An example of AI already in use on Amazon.

  • Cherlynn Low

    It's been a lot of talk about inventory management and using AI to summarize and sift through the copious amounts of customer reviews on Amazon. I'm seated.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Jassy says Amazon has a little over 1,000 generative AI applications that it's built or is currently building so far. He notes a customer service chatbot they've launched for the Amazon app and another gen AI application that's supposed to make it easier for sellers on Amazon to fill out product pages. Still recapping here.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Jassy is basically talking up the various steps the company has taken into AI thus far and its different models.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Advantages of Amazon's Tranium 2Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Advantages of Amazon's Tranium 2

  • Cherlynn Low

    Yep, to Jeff's point, none of this is news so far.

  • Jeff Dunn

    He's talking up the "power and magic" of generative AI and how customers are "pining" for better AI price-performance. This is the preamble phase of the presentation, if you're not familiar with these things.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Amazon talking a big game about AISam Rutherford for Engadget

    Amazon talking a big game about AI

  • Sam Rutherford
    Andy Jassy, President and CEO of AmazonSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon

  • Jeff Dunn

    Jassy reiterates how Amazon uses AI to "solve real customer problems."

  • Jeff Dunn

    Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon is out to kick us off.

  • Cherlynn Low

    2 minute warning yall!

  • Sam Rutherford

    Looks like there's going to be some TV news, as there's a big screen set up on stage as well.

    Changes coming to Fire TV?Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    Changes coming to Fire TV?

  • John Falcone
    That didn't take long: The best seats in the house are already taken as the clock ticks down to the starting time.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    That didn't take long: The best seats in the house are already taken as the clock ticks down to the starting time.

  • Sam Rutherford

    There's also line of Echo Shows set up on stage, presumably for an upcoming demo.

    A lineup of Echo Shows on stage at the Amazon event.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    A lineup of Echo Shows on stage at the Amazon event.

  • Jeff Dunn

    Looks like we have some Echo Show displays and a TV on the presentation stage, so we'll likely see how any upgraded Alexa works with those.

  • John Falcone
    With the doors to the event space now open, journalists are taking their seats ahead of the 10AM ET start time.Cherlynn Low for Engadget

    With the doors to the event space now open, journalists are taking their seats ahead of the 10AM ET start time.

  • Sam Rutherford

    My bad, I got a little overexcited about potential new stuff.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Sam I hate to burst your bubble but that looks familiar... Kinda like the Echo Studio that's already available! But maybe it has hidden... depths?

  • Sam Rutherford
    A new device spotted at Amazon's upcoming device presentation.Sam Rutherford for Engadget

    A new device spotted at Amazon's upcoming device presentation.

  • Sam Rutherford

    On the way in, I also spied what looks to be the next-gen Echo. No details yet, but it looks bigger and beefier, kind of like an Apple HomePod.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Yes Sam, I saw him walk by, shouted "Panos!" like we were old friends, and he came over to shake hands and say hi. He even said "Thanks for the kind article." Classic media-trained professional.

  • Sam Rutherford
    Welcome to the Amazon eventSam Rutherford for Engadget

    Welcome to the Amazon event

  • Sam Rutherford

    Doors to the presentation room just opened, but before we went in, Cherlynn was able to say hi to Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Panos Panay.

  • John Falcone
    The early bird gets the worm -- or, in this case, first crack at the impressive breakfast spread that Amazon has arranged for journalists covering its event.Cherlynn Low for Engadget

    The early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, first crack at the impressive breakfast spread that Amazon has arranged for journalists covering its event.

  • John Falcone
    The Amazon logo is on display outside of the Manhattan venue hosting today's event.Cherlynn Low for Engadget

    The Amazon logo is on display outside of the Manhattan venue hosting today's event.

  • Cherlynn Low

    As a reminder, Amazon won't be livestreaming this presentation, so you won't be able to go watch the company's executives for yourselves. In addition to our liveblog here, you might be able to also get updates from Amazon's newsroom and social media accounts, if you like. But staying here is probably more fun!

  • Cherlynn Low
    Panos Panay holding an Amazon Kindle Colorsoft onstage at a launch event.Cherlynn Low for Engadget

    Panos Panay holding an Amazon Kindle Colorsoft onstage at a launch event.

    We're expecting to see Amazon's senior vice president of the devices and services team Panos Panay today. I had a chance to interview Panay for Engadget at the Kindle launch last year, and let's just say that he oversees a gigantic scope of products. He shared his (and his team's) approach to making products, balancing the desire to predict a customer's needs with the philosophy of not overcomplicating things. I'm sure I won't have this interview in the back of my mind as I watch Amazon launch new products today.

    "Let's not try and reinvent things that people don't need reinvented." — Panos Panay

    Read more: Panos Panay on launching his first products since moving to Amazon

  • Cherlynn Low

    As a refresher, we likely won't be seeing any new Kindles today, since the company just launched a whole new slate of those late last year. There was the Kindle Colorsoft and the Kindle Scribe 2, as well as a new Kindle Paperwhite and entry-level Kindle. Definitely no chance they show off a new Kindle just months after that October 16 event. Right? Right???

  • Cherlynn Low

    We'll be able to enter Amazon's event space in NYC at about 9am ET, and will be sure to start adding pictures to this liveblog so you can all feel like you're here with us. It won't be the same (unless you can somehow smell and sense from afar) but hey, pictures of snacks provided by mega corporations at their media events are all part of the event coverage experience.

  • Cherlynn Low
    Amazon Echo Show 21Amazon

    Amazon Echo Show 21

    To whet your appetite, here's our writer Lawrence Bonk's roundup of what we've learned from reports and rumors about what Amazon might announce today. In short, "Alexa is likely to get most of the attention, while new Echo devices may accompany it."

    Read more: Amazon is holding a devices event on February 26, here's what to expect

  • Cherlynn Low

    We don't know much about what to expect out of today's event, other than some kind of Alexa update. The company's been teasing its next-gen Assistant for awhile now, promising that it can conduct more natural conversations and executive more complex tasks than the existing version. It will certainly be a welcome improvement if that happens to be true.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Hello everyone and welcome to our liveblog of Amazon's devices event. We're so pleased you're here with us today. The company will be properly kicking things off at 10am ET, and at that time you'll find our senior reporters Jeff Dunn and Sam Rutherford joining me on this liveblog. Jeff will be bringing you most of the text while Sam will be adding photos to our coverage. I'm helping too, I promise.

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