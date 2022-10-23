Beats Studio Buds drop to a new low of $90 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for a solid and affordable pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than the Beats Studio Buds. Normally priced at $149.95, they’re currently 40 percent off on Amazon, making them $89.95 at the moment. That’s a new all-time low price for one of the more compelling pair of earbuds you can buy right now. What’s more, the discount applies to all five color options, including the newer moon grey and ocean blue variants.

Engadget’s resident audio expert Billy Steele awarded the Beats Studio Buds a score of 84 in 2021, calling them the best Beats earbuds for most people. He found they were comfortable and offered solid sound quality and active noise cancellation. The inclusion of IPX4 water-resistant housing made them a good fit for gym use, as well.

Apple users will appreciate that the Beats Studio Buds come with the company’s H1 chipset inside. It makes pairing the earbuds with an iPhone and other Apple devices fast and easy. Switching between those devices is seamless, as well. Thankfully, the Beats Studio Buds also support Android’s Fast Pair and Find My Device features, making them a good purchase regardless of your preferred mobile operating system. In recent years, Beats has done a lot to tweak its signature audio profile. The Studio Buds produce well-tuned mids and highs with bass that doesn’t overwhelm everything else. Our main gripe with them is that their case doesn’t support wireless charging.

If you’ve had your eye on other Beats products, Amazon has discounted the brand’s entire lineup, including the Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio3 headphones. The former are currently 20 percent off, matching their previous all-time low price. We like the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for their solid sound quality, strong active noise cancellation and comfortable design.

