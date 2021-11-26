Amazon cuts prices on Anker charging products to an all-time low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Earlier this year, Anker unveiled its second-gen gallium-nitride (GaN) chargers that are smaller than ever, but offer up to 65W of power — enough to charge an M1 MacBook Pro at full speed. Now, you can pick up the Nano II 65W charger today only for just $31.50, a savings of 43 percent over the regular $55 price. It's also selling the Nano II 45W model for $28, or $12 off the regular price. On top of the Nano II products, Anker has all-time low deals on its external battery chargers, too.

Anker's next-gen GaN chargers are more efficient, smaller and better at regulating temperatures than the first generation of devices, thanks to a new design and chips. They come with a USB-C port and intelligently allocate the optimal wattage to whichever device is plugged in. If you don't need quite that much power, Anker is also selling the original Nano in a two-pack for $20.29, or 35 percent off the normal price.

The company also has some stellar deals on its external batteries, for today only. The Anker Power Bank is a 10,000 mAh portabe USB-C charger with 20 watts of power delivery, letting you charge up your iOS or Android smartphone at a rapid rate. If the normal price of $35 gave you pause, you can now grab one in black for just $20.

For more capacity and ports, Anker's PowerCore 268800 Portable Charger offers 26,800mAh with 20W charger, and three ports for iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It's now on sale for $40 instead of $66, for a savings of $26 or 39 percent. Again, the sale is on today only for Black Friday.

