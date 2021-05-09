Anker's second-gen GaN chargers are smaller and more efficient

Three years after releasing its first gallium nitride (GaN) charger , Anker has revealed its second-gen models. The GaN Nano II lineup is more efficient, smaller and better at regulating temperatures than the first wave of devices, according to Anker. The company says it did so by upgrading the chips and internal layout.

Anker has built 30W, 45W and 65W chargers with the same form factor. Each has a USB-C port and Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 tech, which intelligently allocates optimal wattage to whichever device is plugged in, the company said.

In the first-generation chargers, only certain components were made with GaN rather than silicon. The upgraded models have increased the working frequency by more than 20 percent, according to Anker. That makes the chargers more efficient, as they generate less heat when converting AC to DC. They're smaller than the previous devices too.

The 30W model is 59 percent more compact than an original 30W charger. Anker says it charges iPhones three times faster than the standard 5W charger. It supports Samsung Super Fast Charging, full-speed MacBook Air charging and other devices, including recent iPads (2018 and later) and Nintendo Switch .

Anker

The 45W option has a foldable plug and it's 34 percent smaller than Anker's original 45W charger. It adds support for more notebooks, including the 2020 MacBook Air , the 13-inch MacBook Pro 13'', some Dell XPS 13 models, ThinkPad X390, Google Pixelbook and Microsoft Surface Book 2.

As for the 65W model, it offers full-speed charging for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and fast charging for other laptops. The foldable plug makes it 58 smaller than Anker's original 61W charger.

The GaN Nano II chargers are now available to pre-order via Amazon and Anker. The 30W model is $30, the 45W option costs $36 and the 65W version will set you back $40. Anker will start selling the chargers in the UK and other European markets later.