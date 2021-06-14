Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Buds drop to $80 in early Prime Day deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The latest version of Amazon Echo Buds only arrived a month ago, but the company is already offering them at a discount just ahead of Prime Day. It's the first time that the second-gen Echo Buds have been on sale. They're currently $80, down from $120. A bundle with the wireless charging case is also $40 off at $100.

In our second-gen Echo Buds review, we found that the true wireless earbuds were an upgrade from the original model on almost all fronts. Along with a smaller design, they offer true active noise cancellation (ANC) and better audio quality than the first-gen Echo Buds. The Echo Buds workout tracking and a range of customization options.

There are a few areas where the latest Echo Buds fall short. Battery life isn't great, at around five hours with ANC and hands-free Alexa switched on. Some rival earbuds in the same price range offer twice the length of listening time on a single charge. Call quality could be better as well. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, giving them protection from water splashes, but they're far from waterproof.

Still, if you're in the market for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds with true ANC, hands-free Alexa and solid audio quality, the second-gen Echo Buds are worth checking out.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also discounted the second-gen Echo Frames. The smart glasses are currently $180, which is a record low price. They typically cost $250.

