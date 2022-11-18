Amazon’s Echo speakers drop back to all-time-low prices in early Black Friday sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

There’s another opportunity to pick up Amazon’s Echo speakers at their lowest prices to date as part of the company’s early Black Friday sales. In many cases, they’ve dropped back down to the prices we saw during the fall edition of Prime Day. For one thing, the regular Echo is $50 , which is half off the usual price. The latest Echo Dot is down from $50 to $25 , and the fifth-gen Echo Dot with clock is a third off at $40 . The Echo Dot kids' version is down 50 percent to $30 as well.

Amazon hasn't refreshed the standard Echo since 2020, but $50 is still a good price for this speaker. In our review, we lauded it for the great sound quality, while the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack is very welcome. You can pair two Echo speakers for stereo audio. Given the current price, you'd essentially be getting two for the price of one anyway.

Echo Dot recently got a refresh with a larger driver and, Amazon claims , double the bass of the previous model as well as clearer vocals. The latest Echo Dot with clock can now flash information like the artist and title of a song that it's playing on its display.

The Echo Dot kids' version comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This includes access to child-friendly Audible books and interactive games, as well as educational Alexa skills. Alexa will give responses that are kid-friendly, while the smart speaker will filter explicit songs. There are parental controls available too.

Amazon has set up a page where you can see all the early Black Friday offers for Echo devices and bundles. Meanwhile, Amazon has some solid deals on its Echo Show devices . Those have dropped back to the all-time lows we saw during October Prime Day too.

