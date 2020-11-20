Amazon's Fire TV devices hit all-time lows for Black Friday

The all-new Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and support for Dolby Atmos audio. Amazon says it’s 50 percent more powerful than the previous-gen stick, which means faster streaming in Full HD. The Fire TV Stick Lite, which also first became available on September 30th, now only costs $18. Amazon typically sells the low-cost streaming player for $30, and it’s the most affordable model you can get — especially at this discounted price. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and supports Full HD playback with HDR.

If you want to watch shows and movies in a higher resolution than Full HD, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. The 4K-capable device that delivers Ultra HD and HDR streaming with Dolby Vision support is on sale for $30. That’s not the lowest price it’s been listed for, but that’s still $20 less than before. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Cube is back on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen it sold for: $80, down $40 from $120. Amazon calls the Cube its “fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device,” which supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR/HDR10+. We praised the device for those features, along with the fast response times its hexa-core processor enables, in our review. We gave the streaming box—slash—Echo device a score of 84.

Finally, Amazon’s Fire TV Recast is back to its lowest price ever, as well. The Fire TV DVR is now available for $130, down $100 from its original price. It can record up to two shows at once and can store up to 75 hours of content in HD. If you have an Echo device, you can use it to search recordings on the Recast, which can also stream shows to compatible devices.

