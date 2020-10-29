Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices hit all-time lows in Alexa birthday sale

We gave the 8-inch version of the company’s line of smart displays a score of 85 in our review, praising it for delivering crisp and vibrant images and for having an impressive audio quality. It offers NBC, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video services and can be used for Skype calls. You can use the device to access Alexa’s skills, of course, including having the assistant save or look up recipes. If you don’t mind paying $5 more on top of the Echo Show 8, you can also get one bundled with a Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera. The bundle, which usually costs $165, is now priced at $70 and will be back in stock on November 8th. Blink Mini has motion detection, captures your surroundings in 1080p HD and costs $35 on its own.

Buy Echo Show 8 bundle at Amazon - $70

Meanwhile, the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera bundle is now also at its lowest price yet. If you’d rather get the smallest Echo Show, you can purchase the bundle from Amazon for $50 — it will be in stock starting on November 8th — down from its usual price of $125. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 in our review, praising it for its sound quality, ambient light sensor, decent screen, physical camera shutter and smart home controls. On its own, the smart display already costs $90.

Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

You can purchase the largest Echo Show at its lowest price ever, as well. The second-gen Echo Show 10 is now available for $150 (again), down $80 from its usual price. We praised it for its sharp and colorful screen, ability to display step-by-step recipe instructions and having support for Amazon's Silk and Firefox browsers.

Buy Echo Show 10 (2nd-gen) at Amazon - $150

Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is now also available for $18, making it a must-not-miss deal if you’re looking for a low-cost streaming media player. The company only just launched the device last month and typically sells it for $30. It supports full HD playback with HDR and comes with a redesigned Alexa Voice Remote. The 2020 version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick now only costs $28, as well, down $12 from its usual price. It’s powered by a quad—core processor, and Amazon says it’s 50 percent more powerful that its predecessor. The devices feature HD streaming, HDR and Dolby Atmos support.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Buy Fire TV Stick (2020) at Amazon - $28

The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick isn’t at an all-time low, but Amazon’s still offering a good deal on it. You can purchase one now for $30 instead of $50 and get it when it comes back in stock on November 12th. The 4K-capable stick delivers Ultra HD and HDR streaming and supports Dolby Vision. In case you’d rather get Amazon’s streaming box, then don’t miss this deal: the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet. Amazon sold it for $90 in a past deal, but now you can now get it for $80, which is $40 lower than its usual price. We gave the streaming box a score of 84 in our review for its Dolby Vision and HDR+ support, for having faster response times than its predecessor and for supporting for all the major streaming services.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80

Finally, Amazon’s Echo Buds are now available for $80, which is the lowest price they’ve ever been available. The true wireless earbuds typically cost $130 a pair. In our review, we praised the earbuds for their hands-free Alexa capabilities, having a host of customization options and their relatively low price compared to rivals like Apple’s AirPods.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon - $80

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.