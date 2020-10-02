Amazon's Echo Show 5s are cheaper than ever starting at $45

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed the previous sale earlier this month, you have another chance to grab one of Amazon's Echo Show 5s for less. Both the first- and second-gen versions of the compact smart display are on sale right now, with the original Echo Show 5 going for $45 and the updated version, which came out earlier this year, only $10 more.

Unlike the new Echo Show 8, the Show 5s are designed to fit neatly on your nightstand and act as smart alarm clocks. Each have a 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 touchscreen that shows the time along with things like weather forecasts, news headlines and more. They are also capable of making video calls thanks to their built-in camera and mics, and if you have multiple Alexa devices in your home, the Show 5s can be part of your larger intercom system. And when you need more privacy, you can shutter the camera and flip a switch to turn off the microphone. The smaller display isn't ideal for streaming video, but you are able to do so if you wish, along with music, podcasts, audiobooks and more.

Both Show 5 models shine as smart alarm clocks thanks to their sunrise alarm feature, which slowly brightens the screen 15 minutes before you're supposed to wake up, and tap-to-snooze function. Both also have an ambient light sensor that adjusts the screen's brightness depending on the light in your environment, so you'll never get woken up in the middle of the night by an ultra-bright display.

When it comes to differences between the first- and second-gen devices, there aren't many. The new Echo Show 5 has a 2MP camera, better than the 1MP camera in the first-gen, and it comes in a blue color in addition to the standard black and white options. Only those who plan on using the Show 5 to make video calls and drop in on family members would get the most out of the second-gen model — but when you can grab the latest version for only $10 more than the previous, it's not such a hard sell anymore.

