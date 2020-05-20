Amazon is selling Apple's cellular 64GB iPad Mini at an all-time low

There’s a lot to love about the latest iPad Mini. In our in-depth review Chris Velazco even said he’s “convinced there isn’t a better small tablet out there.” It boasts plenty of power, a solid battery life (around 10 hours of use from a single charge), a great display and — finally — that highly-anticipated Apple Pencil support. Apple’s use of a standard Lightning port means you won’t need to start from scratch on the accessories, and it also comes with a much-revered headphone jack. Downsides? The design is a little dated and the cameras are pretty pedestrian, although you’re probably not shopping for a tablet in order to take pro photographs.

Previously, the iPad Mini served as Apple’s entry-level tablet device, but that’s definitely no longer the case. Smaller means premium now — indeed, its A12 Bionic chipset puts it in the same league as the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max — and so for a lot of users the 2019 Mini does a great job of bridging the gap between a larger device and a spec-laden smartphone. If you’re looking for performance and portability above all else, this is one of the best tiny tablets you can buy right now, and Amazon’s offer makes it a steal.