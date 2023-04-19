Amazon Luna hits Samsung's smart TV Gaming Hub in Canada, Germany and UK

In March, Amazon’s Luna gaming service . Now the platform is available on Samsung Gaming Hub . As a refresher, the hub is an app that comes with 2021 to 2023 Samsung Smart TVs. Among other features, it offers a way to quickly access a host of cloud gaming services, including and . In the US, Amazon Luna users have had the ability to access the service through Samsung Gaming Hub since .
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can access a small library of complimentary games. The selection of free games with Prime changes every month, but this month’s lineup includes Yakuza Kiwami 2 and The Jackbox Party Pack 3. You can subscribe to additional channels from Amazon and Ubisoft to access additional titles. If you want to give Luna a try on your Samsung TV, you will need an internet connection capable of download speeds between 10Mbps to 20Mbps and a way to control the games. You can use an , a Bluetooth- or USB 2.0-compatible controller or a phone with the Luna controller app installed.