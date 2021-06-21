All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

E3 is over, which means you’re probably thinking of upgrading your gaming setup to get the best out of all the new and upcoming video games. Luckily, this year’s Amazon Prime Day has been pushed up a few weeks, making it perfect for stocking up on new headsets, keyboards, controllers and mice without breaking the bank.

Razer Blade 15 laptop - $950

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is only $950 for Prime Day — that's $550 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it. This is the 2020 model as well and it's not a weak machine: it has a six-core Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You're also getting a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports 120Hz refresh rates.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card - $200

Nintendo's Switch Lite may not have received a discount for Prime Day, but Amazon has a bundle with an officially licensed 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card for $200. Consider a card like that can cost $25 to $30 on its own, this is a great deal for anyone on the market for a Switch Lite and knows they'll need more storage to hold all of their games.

Astro Gaming A40 TR - $118.50

Maybe you’ve been considering stepping up from your existing headset, and are willing to splurge on something with a lot more features. Astro Gaming makes some of the best, and you can save 21 percent if you pick up an A40 TR this Prime Day. The A40 is one of the company’s top headsets, and it’s compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 4 and 5 thanks to its 3.5mm port. Xbox players can also consider picking up the $250 version with the MixAmp Pro for even more audio controls.

Corsair HS60 - $90

Haptic headsets are those that actually pulse along with the music and they’re not for everyone. But if you’ve been curious but didn’t want to spend a bundle to find out if haptic is worth all the hype, Corsair’s HS60 is currently $90 for Amazon Prime Day. I actually found the vibrations really useful for massaging my jaw, which might help you save on dental bills in the long run.

Razer Kishi mobile game controller - $66.50

If you're looking for a more comfortable way to play mobile games, Razer's Kishi game controller could do the trick and it's down to $66.50 for Prime Day. In addition to using it connected as a wireless controller, you can also snap either side onto your smartphone to turn your mobile setup into a Nintendo Switch-like situation. We recommended it when it was at its normal $100 price, but it's an even better buy when you can get it for less.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S - $100

HyperX makes some of the most comfortable headsets out there right now, and a Prime Day drop to $100 means you can now snag one of the company’s 7.1 surround sound Cloud models for a super reasonable price. It comes with an in-line control so you can adjust your audio settings mid-game, and its blue and black design is classy enough for the office as well.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition - $76

When the standard Xbox gamepad doesn’t quite cut it but the Elite controller is too rich for your blood, Razer’s $100 esports-ready offering hits a sweet spot in the middle. And right now it’s an even better deal at $76 for Amazon Prime Day. Yes, it’s a wired set but you can always swap in an extra-long USB cord if the included one doesn’t cut it, and besides, other controllers won’t have Razer Chroma lighting to match your setup.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - $75

Both the Mario and Luigi sets of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are down to a record-low price of $75. These kits take the action of Mario Kart and put it right in the middle of your living room, allowing you to build your own track and race your friends and family IRL.

Razer Huntsman Mini - $100

I recently gave a bunch of 60 percent keyboards a run-through, and Razer’s model is the one that came out on top for me. The opto-mechanical keys were quite responsive, its diminutive size makes it a good fit for any desk, and besides, it’s one of the few big-name gaming keyboards available in white, which really makes the under-key LED lighting pop to match your setup.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed - $57

It wasn’t always the first name you thought of in gaming mice, but Logitech has certainly become one of the best over the past few years. The G703 is a showcase for everything the company does well, including a clean design, quality build and 12,000 dpi. Best of all is that it uses wireless charging, so as long as you keep it on a PowerPlay pad you’ll never run out of juice.

Razer DeathAdder Essential - $20

When you need a good gaming mouse but don’t want to spend a fortune, Razer has you covered with its DeathAdder Essential, which offers 6,400 dpi and five programmable buttons. This wired mouse will usually run you $50, but for Prime Day it’s down to $20, making it a great buy for kids, players on a budget and anyone who likes to keep some extra accessories around for emergencies.

Netgear Nighthawk X6S - $200

Sure, you want to have a solid keyboard, headset and mouse for all your matches, but a rock-solid connection is also key to any online victory. And this year it’s time to upgrade to WiFi 6 if you haven’t already, so why not snag yourself one of Netgear’s Nighthawk routers? They’re specifically built with gamers in mind, and the X6S supports up to 55 devices on its tri-band connection at speeds up to 4.0Gbps. Usually this top-of-the-line router is a whopping $300, but right now it’s under $200 so this is the best time to make the WiFi 6 switch.

Luna game controller - $49

Amazon's Luna gaming controller is 30 percent off for Prime Day, bringing it down to $49. This is Amazon's own controller for its game streaming service Luna and it makes it easier to play all kinds of games on your PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad or Android device. We like its sleek yet familiar design and the fact that it doesn't require constant recharging thanks to its two AA batteries.

Nintendo Switch games

Prime Day isn't typically a boon for video game sales, but this year you can snag a few popular Switch titles for less. Luigi's Mansion, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and others are on sale for $40 each, which is $20 off their usual prices. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are matching those discounts, too.

