Engadget
Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best deals from Apple, Anker, Sony, Lego and more during the October Big Deal Days sale

These are the best Prime Day tech deals you can grab right now.

Prime members have another opportunity to get some exclusive discounts during October Prime Day. Only a couple short months after the main Prime Day in July, Amazon is back with yet another exclusive sale event for Prime members. As in years past, this October Prime Day has brought some decent discounts on clothing, household goods, and yes, even consumer electronics.

To that end, Engadget can help you navigate the sea of deals if you’ve got gadgets and gear on your shopping list. A number of our top picks for the best tech you can buy right now have been discounted for October Prime Day. Most Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members, but there are always a few stragglers that anyone with an Amazon account can get. We’ve gathered the best October Prime Day deals on tech that we could find here. We’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the duration of Prime Day, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Apple MacBook Air M2
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Apple deals can be hit or miss during Amazon Prime Day, but this year there are a number of good ones you can shop. Whether you've been on the hunt for a new Apple device for yourself or you know you want to pick one up as a gift, you can save a bit of cash if you do so now.

A trio of the new Echo Spot by Amazon, in blue, white and black. The Echo logo followed by the word Spot are hovering above the devices.
Amazon

Aside from Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to pick up a piece of tech made by the online retailer. Usually, you can snag record-low prices on things like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle ereaders and much more.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W
Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

One can never have too many charging accessories, be they cables, wireless charging pads or power banks. Anker makes some of our favorites across all those categories, and you'll find deep discounts on Anker gear for Prime Day.

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant
LEGO

A number of Lego sets have already been discounted for October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those. There's also a Lego City 2024 advent calendar that's 20 percent off and down to only $26.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Headphones and earbuds are typically some of the most plentiful deals on Prime Day, which makes it a great time to consider upgrading or picking up a pair for someone as a gift. Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear wireless buds, you'll find steep discounts across all types for Prime Day.

Ninja Creami
Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

The right kitchen tech can make all the difference in your cooking journey, whether you've just started to meal-prep or you have a multi-course Thanksgiving menu already planned. This fall Prime Day, we're seeing big discounts on some of our favorite small appliances from air fryers to pizza ovens to ice cream machines.

iRobot Roomba 694
iRobot

Everyone needs a vacuum, regardless of if you prefer to do the chore yourself or automate it with a robotic gadget. Plenty of top robot vacuums (and cordless vacuums) are on sale for Prime Day, along with a number of other smart home gadgets we recommend.

65-inch Samsung The Frame LED 4K TV
Samsung

Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but it would be unwise to sleep on Prime Day tech deals (particularly if you already pay the annual fee to be a Prime member). We're seeing steep discounts on smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, gaming gear and much more this time around, making it a good time to pick up something for yourself or cross a few items off your holiday shopping list early.

Live14 updates
  • Valentina Palladino

    Marshall Emberton II speaker for $100 ($70 off): One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, this model has an attractive, retro design, a pleasant, balanced sound profile and up to 30 hours of battery life.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Yes, there are good Prime Day deals under $50 — even in the tech category. Plenty of your favorite gadgets come in at $50 or less normally, but Prime Day typically means you can grab them on sale for notably low prices.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS) for $170 ($79 off): The entry-level Apple Watch remains a fine choice for first-time smartwatch buyers, so long as you can live without the larger always-on display and more advanced health features of the pricier Series 10. This is another one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for the 40mm model; the larger 44mm variant is similarly discounted at $200.

  • Valentina Palladino

    You can count on October Prime Day to bring solid deals on all things gaming, be it gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, controllers and everything in between. Video games themselves are a little hit-or-miss, but even so, it’s a great time to upgrade pieces of your kit that you’ve used for years on end.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Apple AirPods Pro for $169 ($80 off): Apple's most powerful wireless earbuds have excellent ANC, a good sound profile and decent battery life, and thanks to a software update, they just got new features like voice isolation and Siri interactions (hearing aid features are coming soon).

  • Valentina Palladino

    Buying a laptop on Amazon can be tricky. You’ll only find pre-configured models on Amazon, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it means you have only a few options when it comes to things like storage and RAM. We always recommend going straight to the manufacturer if you really want more control over all of the specs in your new machine — but for those who don’t mind working within constraints, Prime Day deals include a bunch of good laptop discounts.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Apple 9th-gen iPad for $199 ($130 off): This model is on its way out, but $200 for an iPad is a solid sale price. This slab has a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage — plus the antiquated physical Home button.

  • Valentina Palladino

    October Prime Day is similar to Prime Day in July in that it’s one of the best times of the year to pick up Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders, Fire TV devices and any other gadget made by Amazon. Yes, the discounts during this members-only event can be just as good as those you’ll find during Black Friday.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Amazon Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off): This recently revived smart display is billed as a smart alarm clock, and it features a customizable screen, big sound for its size and all the perks for Alexa voice commands. You can also grab it bundled with a free TP-Link smart light bulb.

  • Valentina Palladino

    October Prime Day Apple deals can be hit or miss. They’re often unpredictable, and it’s not uncommon to see discounts on certain models and configurations, rather than across the board. These are the best Apple deals we found for fall Prime Day.

  • Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $67 ($12 off): This stylus is a more affordable version of the new "pro" Pencil, and it works with most new iPads.

  • Valentina Palladino

    Here is where you’ll find all of the best October Prime Day deals on tech this year. These are the deals our team has deemed "not to be missed" — if you’re looking to grab a few things on sale for yourself, or for others, this is where you should start.

  • Valentina Palladino

    As a reminder (and for the uninitiated): Engadget treats tech deals with the same care as we would “regular” tech news. When we scour the web for deals, we’re looking not only for the best prices possible, but also the best products as well. Our goal with our deals coverage, especially surrounding events like October Prime Day, is to surface only the best deals we can find on the gadgets we’ve tested and rated highly, or that we’ve used and know to be worth your money.

  • Valentina Palladino

    October Prime Day has arrived! Follow along here all day as our team finds and curates all of the best Prime Day deals you can get on our favorite gadgets.

