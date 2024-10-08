Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best deals we could find during October Big Deal Days

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The best Prime Day deals you can grab right now include gear from Apple, Samsung, Anker, Lego and others.

Prime members have another opportunity to get some exclusive discounts during October Prime Day. Only a couple short months after the main Prime Day in July, Amazon is back with yet another exclusive sale event for Prime members. As in years past, this October Prime Day has brought some decent discounts on clothing, household goods, and yes, even consumer electronics.

To that end, Engadget can help you navigate the sea of deals if you’ve got gadgets and gear on your shopping list. A number of our top picks for the best tech you can buy right now have been discounted for October Prime Day. Most Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members, but there are always a few stragglers that anyone with an Amazon account can get. We’ve gathered the best October Prime Day deals on tech that we could find here. We’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the duration of Prime Day, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Best Prime Day deals: Engadget's top picks

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Apple deals can be hit or miss during Amazon Prime Day, but this year there are a number of good ones you can shop. Whether you've been on the hunt for a new Apple device for yourself or you know you want to pick one up as a gift, you can save a bit of cash if you do so now.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon

Aside from Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to pick up a piece of tech made by the online retailer. Usually, you can snag record-low prices on things like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle ereaders and much more.

Best Prime Day Anker deals

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

One can never have too many charging accessories, be they cables, wireless charging pads or power banks. Anker makes some of our favorites across all those categories, and you'll find deep discounts on Anker gear for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO

A number of Lego sets have already been discounted for October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those. There's also a Lego City 2024 advent calendar that's 20 percent off and down to only $26.

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Headphones and earbuds are typically some of the most plentiful deals on Prime Day, which makes it a great time to consider upgrading or picking up a pair for someone as a gift. Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear wireless buds, you'll find steep discounts across all types for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals on kitchen tech

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

The right kitchen tech can make all the difference in your cooking journey, whether you've just started to meal-prep or you have a multi-course Thanksgiving menu already planned. This fall Prime Day, we're seeing big discounts on some of our favorite small appliances from air fryers to pizza ovens to ice cream machines.

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums and smart home gadgets

iRobot

Everyone needs a vacuum, regardless of if you prefer to do the chore yourself or automate it with a robotic gadget. Plenty of top robot vacuums (and cordless vacuums) are on sale for Prime Day, along with a number of other smart home gadgets we recommend.

Best Prime Day deals on tech

Samsung

Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but it would be unwise to sleep on Prime Day tech deals (particularly if you already pay the annual fee to be a Prime member). We're seeing steep discounts on smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, gaming gear and much more this time around, making it a good time to pick up something for yourself or cross a few items off your holiday shopping list early.

