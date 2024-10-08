Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best deals we could find during October Big Deal Days
The best Prime Day deals you can grab right now include gear from Apple, Samsung, Anker, Lego and others.
Prime members have another opportunity to get some exclusive discounts during October Prime Day. Only a couple short months after the main Prime Day in July, Amazon is back with yet another exclusive sale event for Prime members. As in years past, this October Prime Day has brought some decent discounts on clothing, household goods, and yes, even consumer electronics.
To that end, Engadget can help you navigate the sea of deals if you’ve got gadgets and gear on your shopping list. A number of our top picks for the best tech you can buy right now have been discounted for October Prime Day. Most Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members, but there are always a few stragglers that anyone with an Amazon account can get. We’ve gathered the best October Prime Day deals on tech that we could find here. We’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the duration of Prime Day, so check back to see the latest discounts.
Best Prime Day deals: Engadget's top picks
Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar 60436 for $26 (20 percent off)
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 for $48 (20 percent off)
Best Prime Day Apple deals
Apple deals can be hit or miss during Amazon Prime Day, but this year there are a number of good ones you can shop. Whether you've been on the hunt for a new Apple device for yourself or you know you want to pick one up as a gift, you can save a bit of cash if you do so now.
Apple AirPods Pro for $169 ($80 off): Apple's most powerful wireless earbuds have excellent ANC, a good sound profile and decent battery life, and thanks to a software update, they just got new features like voice isolation and Siri interactions (hearing aid features are coming soon).
Apple AirPods Max for $395 ($154 off): These expensive cans are a much better buy when on sale, and they boast excellent sound quality, good ANC, a luxe design and a solid battery life. They're available in Lightning or USB-C.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS) for $170 ($79 off): The entry-level Apple Watch remains a fine choice for first-time smartwatch buyers, so long as you can live without the larger always-on display and more advanced health features of the pricier Series 10. This is another one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for the 40mm model; the larger 44mm variant is similarly discounted at $200.
Apple 10th-gen iPad for $299 ($50 off): The new, baseline iPad updates a familiar device with a fresh design, improved performance, USB-C charging and a better battery life.
Apple 9th-gen iPad for $199 ($130 off): This model is on its way out, but $200 for an iPad is a solid sale price. This slab has a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage — plus the antiquated physical Home button.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $749 ($250 off): Despite having a slightly older chipset, the M2 MacBook Air remains a great budget option for most anyone, save those who regularly push their daily driver to the limit with activities like video editing.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849 ($250 off): This is our top pick for the best MacBook you can buy right now thanks to its excellent performance, thin-and-light design, bright screen and comfortable keyboard and trackpad.
Best Prime Day Amazon device deals
Aside from Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to pick up a piece of tech made by the online retailer. Usually, you can snag record-low prices on things like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle ereaders and much more.
Amazon Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off): This recently revived smart display is billed as a smart alarm clock, and it features a customizable screen, big sound for its size and all the perks for Alexa voice commands. You can also grab it bundled with a free TP-Link smart light bulb.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): Amazon's most powerful Fire TV dongle supports 4K, HDR content and Dolby Vision, plus Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Atmos audio.
Fire HD 8 tablet for $55 ($45 off): Amazon just released this new version of the HD 8 tablet, which includes more RAM, a better camera and new AI features not found on the previous model.
Ring pan and tilt security camera for $50 ($30 off): This security camera joined the Ring lineup only a few months ago, and this is the best price we've seen on it. It's part of a larger Ring sale that discounts home security gear by up to 50 percent.
Best Prime Day Anker deals
One can never have too many charging accessories, be they cables, wireless charging pads or power banks. Anker makes some of our favorites across all those categories, and you'll find deep discounts on Anker gear for Prime Day.
Anker MagGo 10K power bank for $70 ($20 off): This is our current favorite power bank for iPhones in our guide to the best power banks thanks to its Qi2 fast charging, LED display that shows battery percentage and sturdy, built-in kickstand.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charging station for $88 (22 off): This compact charging station doubles as a power bank for iPhones and can charge up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods all at the same time.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging stand for $72 ($28 off): This stand supports an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, and it comes with a 40W wall charger and a USB-C to C cable which which to connect all the necessary pieces together.
Anker Prime Power Bank 240W with 100W charging base for $164.49 ($70.51 off): This is the top premium pick in our best power banks guide thanks to its high capacity, sleek design, informative built-in display and the charging base that makes it convenient to store and easy to charge up.
Best Prime Day Lego deals
A number of Lego sets have already been discounted for October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those. There's also a Lego City 2024 advent calendar that's 20 percent off and down to only $26.
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy 75387 for $44 (20 percent off)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419 for $136 (20 percent off)
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 for $19 (46 percent off)
Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds
Headphones and earbuds are typically some of the most plentiful deals on Prime Day, which makes it a great time to consider upgrading or picking up a pair for someone as a gift. Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear wireless buds, you'll find steep discounts across all types for Prime Day.
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $298 ($101 off): Our top picks for the best wireless headphones have never been cheaper, and they offer excellent sound quality, ANC, multi-device connectivity and a 30-hour battery life.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $329 ($100 off): These headphones offer class-leading noise cancellation and they’re a much better buy then normal at this sale price.
Anker Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds for $45 ($35 off): This is a new record-low price for our favorite budget wireless earbuds, which offer solid ANC, a good sound profile, multi-device connectivity, wireless charging and a comfortable fit.
Jabra Elite 4 Active for $70 ($50 off): These are some of our favorite headphones for running thanks to their comfortable, IP57-rated design, good sound quality and ANC, multipoint connectivity and solid battery life.
Best Prime Day deals on kitchen tech
The right kitchen tech can make all the difference in your cooking journey, whether you've just started to meal-prep or you have a multi-course Thanksgiving menu already planned. This fall Prime Day, we're seeing big discounts on some of our favorite small appliances from air fryers to pizza ovens to ice cream machines.
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $168.49 ($61.50 off): This 7-in-1 ice cream maker impressed us with its easy-to-use design, mostly washable parts and its ability to make a plethora of frozen treats with whatever ingredients you decide to use. The 11-in-1 model is also on sale for $220.
Ninja DualZone air fryer for $160 ($40 off): This 8-quart model of one of our favorite air fryers can cook two totally different foods at the same time, and you can set it up for both foods to be done cooking at the same time. The larger, 10-quart model is $50 off and down to $200.
Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $85.49 ($33.51 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
Ooni Volt 12 electric pizza oven for $719 ($180 off): Ooni's electric pizza oven can be used indoors and it has handy, front-mounted controls that let you easily adjust the top and bottom cooking elements.
Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums and smart home gadgets
Everyone needs a vacuum, regardless of if you prefer to do the chore yourself or automate it with a robotic gadget. Plenty of top robot vacuums (and cordless vacuums) are on sale for Prime Day, along with a number of other smart home gadgets we recommend.
Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner for $130 ($120 off): This is one of the best budget robot vacuums available now thanks to its good suction power, long battery life and slim design that lets it get underneath more furniture than other, taller machines.
Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner for $370 ($30 off): Shark’s robo-vac can clean both carpet and hard floors well and maps your home while it cleans so you can more easily send it to specific rooms and areas when you want. Its self-emptying base can also hold up to 30 days worth of debris.
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 ($600 off): This higher-end robot vacuum and mop has a design that allows for better edge and corner cleaning, superior suction power and a self-emptying base that will automatically refill the mop cleaning solution when needed.
Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum cleaner for $700 ($50 off): This version of our top pick in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide has superior suction power and can handle pet hair without breaking a sweat, plus it has 60 minutes of run time and comes with a number of cleaner-head accessories.
Best Prime Day deals on tech
Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but it would be unwise to sleep on Prime Day tech deals (particularly if you already pay the annual fee to be a Prime member). We're seeing steep discounts on smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, gaming gear and much more this time around, making it a good time to pick up something for yourself or cross a few items off your holiday shopping list early.
Dyson Airwrap for $500 ($100 off): Dyson's immensely popular hair styling tool uses the Coanda effect to help create waves and curls without excess heat.
Samsung The Frame smart TV for $978 ($668 off): This is a return to the July Prime Day price for this bundle that includes Samsung’s iconic art TV and a white bezel.
LG 55-inch C4 evo OLED smart TV for $1,297 ($700 off): LG's midrange OLED sets, the C4 family includes upgraded Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, improved brightness and a 144Hz max refresh rate. Most sizes are discounted at the moment.
Marshall Emberton II speaker for $100 ($70 off): One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, this model has an attractive, retro design, a pleasant, balanced sound profile and up to 30 hours of battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,063.10 ($237 off): The entirety of the Galaxy S24 lineup has dropped in price for this sale event; the Galaxy S24+ has been discounted to $750, while the Galaxy S24 is just $600.
Google Pixel 8a for $379 ($121 off): Our top pick for the best midrange smartphone impresses with a 120Hz display, excellent cameras and a strong battery life.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 ($16 off): One of our top picks for the best streaming devices, this Roku dongle supports 4K, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content and provides access to a lot of free content thanks to Roku's operating system.
Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 ($21 off): The brand new Ultra is 30 percent faster than the previous model, and it supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Wi-Fi 6.
Elgato Stream Deck+ for $170 ($30 off): This upgraded version of the popular streaming controller includes eight programmable buttons, four dials and a touch strip, all of which work together to let you build the ultimate controller for your gaming or productivity setup.
