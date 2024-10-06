Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: We found the best early deals to shop before October Big Deal Days
The best Prime Day deals you can grab before the fall event including discounts on gear from Apple, Anker, Lego and others.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is coming up in a few days, so it’s time to start thinking about what you may want to snag at a discount during the sale. Some may shudder at the thought of holiday shopping already, but if you pay the $139 annual fee for Prime, these sale events are a great time to stock up on essentials and cross things off your shopping list well before the mad rush at the end of the year. While October Prime Day typically isn’t on the same scale as Prime Day in July, we typically see some decent deals that may come back around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And right now, there are already some good early Prime Day deals to consider. These are the best early Prime Day deals we’ve found ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. We’ll be updating this post regularly in the lead-up to October Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.
Prime Day deals: Engadget's top picks
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 for $48 (20 percent off)
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy 75387 for $44 (20 percent off)
Prime Day deals on Apple gear
While Apple deals are few and far between right now, you can save a bit on the new AirPods 4. AirTags have a slight discount as well, both in single and multi-packs.
Apple AirPods 4 for $119 ($10 off): This is the first discount we've seen on the new AirPods 4 since launch; just know that right now, only the model with ANC is on sale.
Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $69 ($10 off): This stylus is a more affordable version of the new "pro" Pencil, and it works with most new iPads.
Apple AirTag for $25 ($4 off): This is only $2 more than the record-low price we've seen on a single AirTag in the past. A four-pack is also on sale for $79.
Apple Silicone MagSafe iPhone 16 case for $42 ($7 off): It's not a huge discount but this is the first real sale we've seen on first-party iPhone 16 cases. If you don't mind getting a third-party iPhone 16 case, you have plenty of other options, too.
Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
It's a safe bet that we'll see even more Amazon gear discounted on October Prime Day, but for now, you can snag a Fire tablet on sale, as well as Ring and Blink security cameras for much cheaper than usual.
Amazon Music Unlimited three-month trial for free (four-month free trial for Prime members): Anyone who has never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before can get a three-month free trial right now. Amazon ups that to four months if you're a Prime member that's new to the music streaming service. That's a great deal considering Music Unlimited typically costs $11 per month without Prime or $10 per month with Prime.
Echo Buds for $25 ($25 off): These are one of our top picks for the best budget wireless earbuds you can get right now thanks to their comfortable design, pocket-friendly case, automatic wear detection, multi-device connectivity and, of course, built-in Alexa voice controls.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials bundle for $203 ($55 off): This bundle includes one of the best Kindles you can get right now, along with its fabric cover and wireless charging pad. This is the lowest price we've seen all year on this trio.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off): This kids bundle includes the standard Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of RAM, a kid-friendly cover, a two-year warranty and one free year of access to Amazon Kids+.
Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off): This recently revived smart display is billed as a smart alarm clock, and it features a customizable screen, big sound for its size and all the perks for Alexa voice commands. You can also grab it bundled with a free TP-Link smart light bulb.
Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulb for $50 ($65 off): This bundle deal knocks 56 percent off a duo that includes one of our favorite compact smart displays and a smart light bulb that can be controlled via Alexa voice commands.
Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off): The company's mid-sized smart speaker has an 8-inch touchscreen, a 13MP camera with auto-framing for better video chats and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): Amazon's most powerful Fire TV dongle supports 4K, HDR content and Dolby Vision, plus Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Atmos audio. A number of other Fire TV devices are on sale right now, too, including the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $18.
Fire HD 8 tablet for $55 ($45 off): Amazon just released this new version of the HD 8 tablet, which includes more RAM, a better camera and new AI features not found on the previous model.
Fire HD 10 tablet for $75 ($65 off): One of the more advanced tablets in Amazon's lineup, the HD 10 has a 1080p screen, an octa-core processor, up to 64GB of storage and a 13-hour battery life.
Prime Day deals on Ring and Blink security systems
You may not immediately think of them when you think about Amazon's own tech, but the shopping giant also owns Ring and Blink. Gadgets from these companies make up most of Amazon's home security offerings, and you can usually find steep discounts during Prime Day on security cameras, alarm systems and other bundles.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundle for $60 ($130 off): This Prime-exclusive bundle gives you a one-camera Blink system that can be used indoors or outdoors along with an Echo Show 5, which you can use to see camera feeds just by using Alexa voice commands.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle for $50 ($90 off): It's almost a guarantee that Blink security systems will be on sale for Prime Day(s) and this time is no different. This bundle is 64 percent off, and there are a bunch of other bundles on sale that include cameras, video doorbells and more.
Ring pan and tilt security camera for $50 ($30 off): This security camera joined the Ring lineup only a few months ago, and this is the best price we've seen on it. It's part of a larger Ring sale that discounts home security gear by up to 50 percent.
Best Prime Day Lego deals
A number of Lego sets have already been discounted for October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those. There's also a Lego City 2024 advent calendar that's 20 percent off and down to only $26.
Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar 60436 for $26 (20 percent off)
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 for $19 (46 percent off)
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy 75387 for $44 (20 percent off)
Lego Star Wars Droideka Model 75381 for $52 (20 percent off)
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 for $48 (20 percent off)
Lego Super Mario Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set 71421 for $16 (41 percent off)
Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set 71431 for $24 (20 percent off)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419 for $136 (20 percent off)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Owlery Toy 76430 for $36 (20 percent off)
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive 76425 for $16 (20 percent off)
Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit Building Set 42179 for $60 (20 percent off)
Prime Day deals on tech
Early Prime Day deals on tech include discounts on power banks, webcams, air fryers, smart plugs and more.
Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam for $93 ($37 off): Our top pick for the best webcam you can buy right now is $37 off, a decent discount even if it's not a record-low sale. If you spend a lot of your day on video calls, this will be a solid upgrade to your computer's built-in cam. It has a wide field of view, auto-light correction and shoots 1080p video.
LG 55-inch C4 evo OLED smart TV for $1,297 ($700 off): LG's midrange OLED sets, the C4 family includes upgraded Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, improved brightness and a 144Hz max refresh rate. Most sizes are discounted at the moment.
Marshall Emberton II speaker for $100 ($70 off): One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, this model has an attractive, retro design, a pleasant, balanced sound profile and up to 30 hours of battery life.
Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer for $90 ($30 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
Oura Ring (3rd gen) for $349 ($100 off): In our review, we called the Oura Ring the “perfect wearable for people who don't like wearables.” It's an alternative to a fitness tracker or smartwatch that tracks all day activity and sleep.
Anker Nano Power Bank 10K for $32 ($8 off): This is the cheapest price we've seen for this 10K power bank that has a connecting USB-C cable built in.
Anker iPhone 16 screen protectors for $19.20+ (40 percent off): Clip the 40-percent coupon on the page to get a big discount on Anker's screen protectors for any of the latest iPhone 16 models. They provide drop protection from up to 5.9 feet and extra scratch resistance thanks to Anker's ShieldX technology.
Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank for $28 ($18 off): Clip the 40-percent off coupon to get a record-low price on a power bank that earned a place in our guide to the best power banks you can buy. It quickly refills MagSafe-compatible phones and has a handy built-in cable.
Everything you need to know about October Prime Day 2024
When is October Prime Day 2024?
October Prime Day will be held on October 8 and 9 this year.
What is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day is a members-only sale event run by Amazon in which the online retailer has thousands of sales on its site that are exclusively available to those with an active Prime members.
How long is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day will last two full days.
What is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Most October Prime Day deals will not be revealed until the days of the event. However, in years past, we've seen everything from clothing to household essentials to outdoor gear go on sale during this event. Engadget cares most about tech deals, and in past fall Prime Days, we've seen things like phones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, robot vacuums, smart home gear and more receive deep discounts.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes, because most deals will be Prime exclusives. However, there are always a few decent deals available to all Amazon shoppers, so it's worth checking out Amazon's site during October Prime Day to see where you can save even if you don't pay for Prime.
Expired early Prime Day deals
Apple 24-inch iMac (M3) for $1,100 ($200 off): The discount plus clippable coupon bring the final price for this Apple desktop down to the lowest we've seen. Apple Magic Mouse (black) for $85 ($15 off) : The white version of Apple's popular accessory is still cheaper at $68, but the black colorway rarely goes on sale. Both mice pair quickly and are relatively light with responsive touch gestures. Apple iPad Air (13-inch) for $720 ($80 off): The large model of our favorite iPad returns to one of its frequent sale prices. It's about $20 more than its record low, but it's still a good deal if you've been eyeing the 13-inch Air. Samsung Pro Plus microSD card for $100 ($20 off) : This newly released, 1TB variant is down to its best price yet. 

The Pro Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards . Beats Fit Pro earbuds for $159 ($41 off) : Our overall favorite pair of earbuds for running are on sale for $41 off. They've hit this price point often over the past few months, but it's a decent discount on buds we found to be comfortable with a secure fit and great audio quality. Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($51 off): They're a tad old at this point, but the Studio Buds remain a decent buy at under $100. Amazon Echo Show 5 + Sengled smart light bulb bundle for $60 ($50 off): This bundle gives you one of our favorite smart displays (which makes an excellent alarm clock) and a top pick in our best smart light bulbs guide at a 45-percent discount. iRobot Roomba Vac robot vacuum for $170 ($80 off): This affordable robo-vac is only $10 more than it was during July Prime Day right now, making it an even better option if you want a robot vacuum without spending a ton. 8BitDo Ultimate C wired gaming controller for $15 ($5 off): Now at $1 cheaper than it was during Prime Day in July, this 8BitDo accessory is an even better option for PC gamers or folks looking for a more comfortable Steam Deck controller. ASTRO Gaming A40 TR wired gaming headset for $100 ($30 off) : Our pick for the best gaming headset is $30 off, a discount we've seen a few times this year. We found these to be comfortable with better sound than many headsets, but the mic performance is only OK. Anker 633 10K magnetic power bank for $40 ($40 off): This MagSafe-compatible charging bank has a built-in kickstand for propping up your iPhone, plus a 20W USB-C port for high-speed, wired charging. Anker MagSafe Charger Pad for $19.19 ($4.80 off): This Qi2 charging pad is back on sale for its all-time-low price, and it works with the latest iPhone 16 handsets. Anker Prime Power Bank 200W 20K with 100W charging base for $140 ($45 off): The top premium pick in our best power banks guide, this 20K brick can recharge most mobile devices and has a handy screen that shows you the power flowing out of it, as well as the remaining charge. Elgato Stream Deck+ for $170 ($30 off): Combine the discount with the clippable coupon to get a record-low price on this upgraded version of the standard Stream Deck. TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender for $20 ($30 off) : Our top budget pick in our best Wi-Fi extenders guide is more than half off right now. While not a rare deal, it's still a record-low price on a handy device that could help eliminate dead zones around your home. Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 ($35 off): This is one of the best prices we've seen on Google's budget-friendly wireless earbuds, which we praised for their solid sound quality, deep Google Assistant integration and small, comfortable design. Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones + 2 years of AppleCare+ for $279 ($100 off): If you're really into the muted colors in this collection, this is one of the best deals we've seen on Beats' pro-level headphones with AppleCore+ protection. Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $689 ($110 off): This is a record-low price on the Ultra 2, which remains Apple's most premium smartwatch and the one best for adventurers, ultramarathoners and the like. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 Amazon gift card for $229: The brand new Pixel Buds that are a solid choice for Pixel phone owners include a free $30 Amazon gift card in this bundle. Google Pixel 8a smartphone for $399 ($100 off): If you're looking for an Android phone with a ton of advanced features and a reasonable price tag, the Pixel 8a is the best midrange smartphone you can get right now. Samsung T7 Shield (4TB) for $280 ($220 off): If you're looking for a high-capacity portable SSD that can take a beating, this deal is the best price we've seen on the 4TB T7 Shield since June.
