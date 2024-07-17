Amazon Prime Day is still going strong and this is what our tech-obsessed readers have bought so far

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day deals continue today during the second day of the sale, and our Engadget readers have not slept on any of the best tech discounts this year. While our staff can usually anticipate which items will be most popular with our readers during sales like this (looking at you, Apple gear), there are always a few things that surprise us.

Below, we've gathered all of the gadgets our readers have bought in droves so far for Amazon Prime Day 2024 — there are the usual suspects here, as well as a few unlikely additions. If you're even remotely interested in picking up some of the best tech deals for Prime Day while you still can, this is a good place to start.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C) $169 $249 Save $80 See at Amazon

Unsurprisingly, Engadget readers can spot a good deal on AirPods a mile away. The latest AirPods Pro can still be found at a $169 sale price, which matches the best price we've seen. These remain the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users and anyone who lives within the Apple ecosystem, but in general, they also provide excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), equally good transparency mode and a great sound profile.

Their biggest drawbacks are the lack of customization when compared to other buds on a similar caliber, and they have just a decent five- to six-hour battery life on a single charge. Speaking of the latter, this model on sale comes with the USB-C charging case that's also MagSafe compatible, so you can power them up using wireless charging pads and stands.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot Vacuum and Mop $190 $275 Save $85 See at Amazon

This vacuum-mop hybrid Roomba was new as of April 2024 and it's now discounted to $190 for Prime Day. iRobot claims the Roomba Combo Essential outperforms the Roomba 600 Series and has 20 times more suction power, and for this model in particular, it has a longer battery life as well — up to 120 minutes of run time per cleaning job.

As with all of iRobot's cleaning machines, the Combo Essential works with the company's mobile app to let you set cleaning schedules and check on the machine's status as it's puttering around your home. It'll automatically return to its base when it needs a recharge as well, but note that it doesn't come with a self-emptying base like some more expensive models do.

Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 See at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users — you can grab one for $24 for Prime Day, or a four-pack for between $75 and $89 (annoyingly, the price has not been consistent over the past 48 hours).

These small disks tap into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position. That makes them a great option to keep track of luggage on your next trip, or even just your everyday backpack or handbag. Just know that, if you want to attach one to your keys, you'll have to buy an AirTag case or holder to do so.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

In a somewhat surprisingly move, there are a handful of good Lego Prime Day deals to check out this year. Our readers have been partial to this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, which is down to $35 from its list price of $50. This Lego kit, which is recommended for builders aged nine and above, has 474 pieces so it should keep you and/or (pun not intended) your kids busy for a while.

The X-Wing has a retractable landing gear and a pair of spring-loaded shooters. You can convert the wings to attack position with the press of a button. The kit also comes with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures that you can place in the cockpit, while R2-D2 has his very own spot on board.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) $63 $90 Save $27 See at Amazon

Anker's MagGo Power Bank was one of the earliest Qi2-certified devices on the market, and now it's on sale for only $63. It has a 10,000mAh capacity, and its 15W capacities provide fast wireless charging. It's on our list of the best power banks thanks in part to the fact that it brought an iPhone 15 from near-dead to half-charged in just 45 minutes — a feat some of our other top contenders have taken twice as long to do. If you're looking for a portable yet versatile power source for your iPhone, this is a great option.

Anker 747 GaNPrime 150W USB C Charger $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

This Anker GaNPrime 150W USB-C charger is nearly half off for Prime Day and down to $60. Engadget readers likely have a ton of tech they need to keep charged all the time, and this brick lets them do that pretty easily, regardless of what devices they happen to be. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A connector, and its max 150W of power output means it can refuel larger items like laptops as well as smaller things like wireless earbuds with no problem. Plus, the ability to plug in four devices simultaneous for a power-up can be a game-changer when you're traveling or working on-location.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $60 Save $25 See at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most capable portable streaming device and you can grab one for only $35 for Prime Day. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port (or any TV while on vacation), and you'll instantly have access to all of your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon's own Prime Video.

This model supports fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and in addition to its 4K resolution, it offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG to make your shows and films look their best. It's just one of many Fire TV devices on sale for Prime Day, with the most affordable being the Fire TV Stick Lite for $15.

