Amazon's Prime Gaming titles for November include 'Control Ultimate Edition'

Amazon is offering another solid batch of games to Prime Gaming members at no extra cost next month. Remedy's excellent Control: Ultimate Edition (which includes both DLC chapters), Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age Inquisition are the big-name titles you'll be able to claim starting November 1st. The lineup also includes Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers and Secret Files: Sam Peters.

Meanwhile, Prime Gaming has forged a new year-long partnership with Riot to give League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift players some goodies. Over the next 12 months, you can snag esports emotes and Riot Points for League of Legends, weapon skins in Valorant and much more. Prime Gaming will sponsor Riot esports events too, while members can expect some surprises to mark next week's release of League of Legends animated series Arcane on Netflix.

Along with freebies for those games, Prime subscribers can claim swag for Apex Legends (including a character and weapon skin for the latest legend, Ash), Rainbow Six Siege, Amazon's own game New World and other titles in November. You can pick up consumables and in-game currency for Genshin Impact too.