Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Control Ultimate Edition's next-gen update is delayed until early 2021

The PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade was supposed to arrive by the end of the year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Control
Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Remedy Entertainment initially planned to release a version of Control Ultimate Edition optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X by the end of the year, but you'll have to wait a little longer to explore the Oldest House in all its next-gen glory. The release window has been pushed back to early 2021.

"We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it," Remedy said in a tweet. "Thank you for your understanding and patience!"

There was a bit of a backlash against the studio when it emerged there’s no next-gen upgrade path for the standard edition of Control. Although those who bought either version of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to play it on the upcoming consoles through backward compatibility, publisher 505 Games confirmed only Control: Ultimate Edition will get the next-gen update. 

The Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with all expansions. It's available for PS4 and Xbox One now, and Remedy is offering a free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The delay could come as a bit of a gut punch for fans who bought Control: Ultimate Edition in anticipation of the upgrade after enjoying the standard version.

Curiously enough, there is one console on which you can now play Control: Ultimate Edition and take advantage of upgraded visuals through ray tracing. Remedy released a cloud version of the game on Nintendo Switch last month. The only way Control works on that console is through a dependable Internet connection, but it seems Switch players will have access to a more advanced version than PS5 or Xbox Series X gamers for the time being.

