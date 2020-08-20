'Control' publisher doubles down on limited next-gen upgrades

Control is an atmospheric stunner of a game, so it's no surprise that publisher 505 Games wants to introduce it to new players in the form of an Ultimate Edition. Even better, 505 decided to offer a complimentary next-gen upgrade, so people who own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the Ultimate Edition could claim versions of the game optimized for the PS5 and Xbox Series X for free. Problem is, fans who have already shelled out for the base game and its expansions are being left out, and 505 Games just doubled down on that stance in a new blog post.
"While it is challenging bringing any game to next gen platforms, we quickly realised it was even more difficult to upgrade our current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with our year-old game," the post reads. "Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an upgrade to everyone, and leaving any one group out feels unfair."