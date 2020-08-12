Only the new 'Control Ultimate Edition' will get next-gen upgrades

Remedy is preparing an 'Ultimate' version of Control that includes the frankly-brilliant main game, post-launch patches and season pass expansions. The $40 package will be available on Steam -- meaning the title is no longer an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC -- PS4 and Xbox One. If you buy the game on console, you’ll also get a “next-gen optimized version” for PS5 or Xbox Series X once it's available later in the year.

There's just one problem: existing Control owners are excluded from that complimentary next-gen upgrade. "The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition," publisher 505 Games confirmed in a blog post. So if you've already spent $60 on the base game and $25 on the season pass, you'll need to spend another $40 -- bringing your grand total to $125 -- to play both the original and next-gen optimized versions. The Ultimate Edition is a great deal for newcomers, but feels just a tad harsh on early adopters who endured the game’s occasionally-inconsistent performance on console.