Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Remedy

‘Control’ DLC trailer teases the return of an old Remedy hero

It's called AWE, and it's coming out on August 27th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
20m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Remedy
Remedy

Remedy’s next big Control expansion is coming out on August 27th, and the developer has released a trailer to give you a glimpse of what you can expect. The upcoming expansion is called AWE, which stands for Altered World Event. In the game’s universe, that’s an event that that occurs “when paranatural forces breach our world.”

In the expansion, Control’s protagonist Jesse Faden has to go after a mysterious being that’s been haunting the sealed Investigations Sector — the sector where the Federal Bureau of Control used to investigate AWE cases from until things went awry. To defeat the being, Faden has to explore those AWE cases, including one from the town of Bright Falls where Remedy’s older Alan Wake games for Windows and Xbox are set. While Control has a few Alan Wake easter eggs to begin with, this could tie the games together even further. In a post on the PlayStaton blog, Remedy’s Communication Director Thomas Puha wrote:

“[Y]ou might have heard a certain Alan Wake narrating the trailer and showing up at the very end. Over the years, we have included Easter eggs in our games that related some of Remedy’s games to each other, as you have seen if you played Control… but what if they were not all just Easter eggs?”

Control’s AWE DLC will be available for download from the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 27th, the game’s first anniversary. It follows the title’s first expansion, The Foundation, that rolled out in March.

In this article: Control, Remedy, AWE expansion, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

View
20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

View
'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr