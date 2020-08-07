‘Control’ DLC trailer teases the return of an old Remedy hero

Remedy’s next big Control expansion is coming out on August 27th, and the developer has released a trailer to give you a glimpse of what you can expect. The upcoming expansion is called AWE, which stands for Altered World Event. In the game’s universe, that’s an event that that occurs “when paranatural forces breach our world.”

In the expansion, Control’s protagonist Jesse Faden has to go after a mysterious being that’s been haunting the sealed Investigations Sector — the sector where the Federal Bureau of Control used to investigate AWE cases from until things went awry. To defeat the being, Faden has to explore those AWE cases, including one from the town of Bright Falls where Remedy’s older Alan Wake games for Windows and Xbox are set. While Control has a few Alan Wake easter eggs to begin with, this could tie the games together even further. In a post on the PlayStaton blog, Remedy’s Communication Director Thomas Puha wrote: