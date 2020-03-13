Remedy's mind-melting 'Control' gets a major expansion this month

Remedy has already updated Control with a photo mode (which is great, because the game is gosh-darn beautiful) and Expeditions, an end-game mode that forces Jesse to fight through time-restricted combat arenas. Along with The Foundation, Remedy has promised an update this month that overhauls the map -- a common complaint from players -- and adds "some other requested quality of life improvements," according to Thomas Puha, the studio's communications director. The Foundation will be followed up by a second expansion called AWE in "mid-2020." The acronym stands for Altered World Events, though many fans believe it's also referencing an Alan Wake crossover. (We really hope they're right.)

Control was critically-acclaimed, however it didn't dominate the charts upon release. It's no surprise, therefore, that Remedy is also working on a few other projects. The company is developing a single-player campaign for CrossfireX, an otherwise multiplayer-focused shooter created by Smilegate Entertainment, and a three-episode story mode for CrossFire HD, a title that will be published by Tencent in China. Finally, Remedy is toiling away on Vanguard, a "long-term service-based multiplayer experience" that uses Unreal Engine, rather than its proprietary Northlight Engine. For now, it's unclear when any of these projects will be completed or released.