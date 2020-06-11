Latest in Gaming

'Control' is headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X

You might get a taste of its ray-tracing capabilities on console.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
19m ago
Remedy Entertainment's Control
Remedy Entertainment

Remedy’s mind-bending action-adventure Control has won plenty of praise, including for its gorgeous visuals. But, at least before the developer improved the game’s performance with patches, it struggled on the base PS4 and Xbox One, and dropped to as low as 10 frames per second at some points. Performance certainly shouldn’t be a problem on next-generation consoles, however.

Control is headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Remedy said. The studio didn’t reveal any more details beyond that for now -- it didn’t shed light on a release date, for instance. The upcoming consoles will have significant hardware upgrades from the PS4 and Xbox One, so Control should run like a dream on them, all going well.

Perhaps most excitingly, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will both support ray tracing, which unlocks the door to much more realistic lighting effects and reflections. Control has been one of the most effective demonstrations of the tech on PC so far, and it appears console players will get to experience the game with ray tracing enabled too.

