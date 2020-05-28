Xbox Series X can improve older titles with HDR and 120FPS support

With the Xbox One, Microsoft delivered on its promise to make older games easily accessible on modern hardware. And it looks like the company is continuing that trend with the Xbox Series X. Specifically, you can look forward to automatic HDR upgrades and frame-rate doubling, bringing some titles to 60 FPS and even 120 FPS. Microsoft has hinted at these features previously, but today's blog post by Jason Ronald, the director of Xbox Series X program management, confirms we'll actually see them when the console lands.
"The team developed new platform level capabilities to ensure all of your games continue to get even better," Ronald said. "In partnership with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X delivers a new, innovative HDR reconstruction technique which enables the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. As this technique is handled by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact to the game’s performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, well before the existence of HDR."