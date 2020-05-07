Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gameplay event was just the beginning

Each game that Microsoft revealed today is Xbox Series X Optimized (yes, all capitalized), which means they’re built specifically for the new console. However, not all of the games announced today will support Smart Delivery — 10 of the 13 will. Here’s the full list, with Smart Delivery titles bolded and consolidated at the top:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines 2 (Paradox Interactive)

Madden NFL 21 (Electronic Arts)

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

Call of the Sea (Raw Fury)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

The Ascent (Curve Digital)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Chorus (Deep Silver)

Bright Memory Infinite (Playism)

Scorn (Ebb Software)

The Medium (Bloober Team)

There are some heavy hitters on this list. Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been available in Japan since January, teasing longtime series fans everywhere else around the world. Like a Dragon will be an Xbox Series X launch title, complete with Smart Delivery and cross-save between Xbox One and Series X.

And there’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. This is the 12th installment in Ubisoft’s tentpole open-world franchise, this time starring a Viking warrior in England’s Dark Ages. On top of Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions, Valhalla is also coming to PS5, PS4, Google Stadia and PC.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for an underground classic? Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines 2 is a sequel to the 2004 RPG about supernatural vampire politics, but this time around the game is set in Seattle, rather than LA.