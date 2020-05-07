Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gameplay event was just the beginning

Now we know what the next generation of console gaming looks like. Microsoft just revealed 13 third-party games heading to the Xbox Series X during the console’s launch window this fall, offering the industry’s first look at ninth-generation gameplay.
With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is targeting 4K resolution, up to 120 frames per second, hardware-driven DirectX raytracing, and ultra-fast load times. A handful of games have already been confirmed for the Series X, including Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Each of these games will support Smart Delivery, a feature that allows players to access their Xbox One games on Series X, and vice versa. Every title out of Xbox Game Studios will do the same.