Watch Microsoft's Xbox Series X gameplay stream here at 11AM ET

Microsoft’s first Xbox 20/20 stream, which will showcase gameplay from upcoming third-party Xbox Series X games, starts at 11AM ET. You can watch the entire Inside Xbox live stream below or follow along as we write about the latest news to come out of the event.

As for what you can expect to see, we know Ubisoft will share footage of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla in action. Beyond that, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer tweeted the company will show off several brand new games, from “studios large and small,” during the stream. That said, don’t expect to see any first-party gameplay reveals; Microsoft plans to show games like Halo Infinite later this year.