'Yakuza: Like a Dragon' will be an Xbox Series X launch title

If you buy the game on Xbox One, you'll get the Series X version for free.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
8m ago
Yakuza 7
Sega

The next chapter in RGG Studio’s long-running Yakuza franchise is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, better known as Yakuza 7, debuted on PlayStation 4 in Japan last January. Today, Microsoft revealed that the game will be a Series X launch title later this year. It will support Smart Delivery, which means that anyone who buys the game on Xbox One can upgrade to the Series X version for free. Microsoft said the adventure will have cross-save functionality, too, so you can seamlessly transition between Xbox One and Series X without losing your progress.

For now, it's unclear if Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release first or simultaneously on Xbox One. A Series X launch title could simply mean that the optimized version -- which will also be available to purchase separately, presumably -- will be ready for when the new system launches.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon centers on a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, and location inspired by Yokohama. The game also swaps the franchise's trademark beat 'em up battle system for turn-based RPG combat. It's a soft reboot, essentially, that's designed to bring in new fans just like Yakuza 0, a prequel released in 2015, and Judgment, a detective spin-off starring Japanese actor Takuya Kimura. (Hence why the game isn't being titled Yakuza 7 in the West.) Right now, Xbox fans can only play Yakuza 0 and the first two Kiwami remasters. Like a Dragon, therefore, is perfect for the Series X because it has few ties to the four (five if you want to count Judgment) games that are currently exclusive to PlayStation hardware.

news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
