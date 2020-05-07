'Yakuza: Like a Dragon' will be an Xbox Series X launch title

The next chapter in RGG Studio’s long-running Yakuza franchise is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, better known as Yakuza 7, debuted on PlayStation 4 in Japan last January. Today, Microsoft revealed that the game will be a Series X launch title later this year. It will support Smart Delivery, which means that anyone who buys the game on Xbox One can upgrade to the Series X version for free. Microsoft said the adventure will have cross-save functionality, too, so you can seamlessly transition between Xbox One and Series X without losing your progress.

For now, it's unclear if Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release first or simultaneously on Xbox One. A Series X launch title could simply mean that the optimized version -- which will also be available to purchase separately, presumably -- will be ready for when the new system launches.