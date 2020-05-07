'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

After a day-long Photoshop teaser and a cinematic trailer, we finally got to see Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed game in action. During Microsoft’s recent Inside Xbox stream, the company showed off gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
The trailer had a bit of everything. We got to see Eivor, the game’s protagonist, lead an attack on a castle as well as sail a longboat. The trailer also offered a variety of vistas to see, with England’s historic Stonehenge making an appearance at one point.