'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

Ashraf Ismail, the game’s director, also joined the stream to talk about the game. He said one of the goals Valhalla will task players with is to find a new home for their Viking clan. To that end, you’ll go raiding with your clan’s longship, attacking settlements and fortifications along the way. He also said the team at Ubisoft Montreal created a new combat system for the game.

Besides the Xbox Series X, the game will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Windows PC when it comes out this holiday. Valhalla is one of the titles that will support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery technology, allowing you to buy the game once through the Microsoft Store and then play it on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.